Jennifer Lopez looks unrecognizable in high school throwback photo – see her stunning transformation
Jennifer Lopez is seen in Chelsea on November 03, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Aeon/GC Images)© GC Images

The Hustlers actress grew up in the Bronx, New York City

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
With a career spanning over two decades, Jennifer Lopez has effortlessly reinvented herself through countless iconic looks. From her natural corkscrew curls to bold full bangs, a dramatic chop for couture week, and the unforgettable green Versace silk chiffon dress at the 42nd Grammy Awards, to her velour tracksuit era in the Noughties – there’s hardly a trend she hasn’t rocked.

The 55-year-old reminisced on her youth on Monday as she took to her Instagram Story to share two throwback photographs of herself from her high school days.

Jennifer's shared the photos to her Instagram© Instagram
The first snap depicted the singer dressed in the Preston High School burgundy sweater embossed with the college's crest logo. The zip-up number was teamed with a pair of burgundy tartan trousers. Jennifer's golden-hued locks were slicked back into a ponytail while her makeup exuded soft glamour with a dark smokey eye, a glowing cheek, and a pink lip.

The second nostalgic photo captured a teenage Jennifer mid-stride in a school running race. In the black-and-white snap, she’s donned a white vest paired with black shorts, while appearing focused as she made her way down the track.

Jennifer Lopez attends the "Othello" opening night at the Barrymore Theater in Midtown on March 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)© GC Images
Jennifer grew up in the Bronx

Alongside the photos, Jennifer penned: "As a proud alumna of Preston High School, I am deeply moved to see the students, families, and local officials making their voices heard during this challenging time.

"I see and hear you.

"The support from the community is truly inspiring, and I hope they can find a path forward that honors the school's legacy. #PrestonForever."

The "Jenny from the Block" hitmaker was raised in the Bronx, New York, and is of Puerto Rican descent. Jennifer attended Holy Family School and the all-girls Preston High School.

Jennifer Lopez performs at Powerhouse at Honda Center on May 17, 2014 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage)© Getty Images
The singer opened up about her childhood

"Growing up in the Bronx really did shape me because I grew up with not a lot," she recalled while accepting the award for Pop Culture Innovator at WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards back in 2020.

"Everything about me, my kind of grit, I've never thought about it or described it this way before, but it is the heartbeat inside of me that is the Bronx and my upbringing that continues to drive me."

"From very young, I never wanted to be put in a box. I wanted to be smart, and athletic, and sweet, and tough and a tomboy but also very glam. That's why I became an actress and a performer because you get to be a lot of different things," she added.

"When I first came on the scene, I wasn't trying to be the size zero model or say I wasn't Latin and change my name. I was Jennifer Lopez. I had a big butt. I embraced that. But I didn't want to just be the Latin actress or the one who played those types of roles. I wanted to do different roles."

See Jennifer's dramatic transformation

Jennifer Lopez during MTV's "TRL" in 2002© Getty Images

Noughties nostalgia

Jennifer Lopez during 17th Annual CFDA Awards© Getty Images

Sheer number

Jennifer Lopez in Versace at the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards© Getty Images

Versace

Jennifer Lopez at The 2019 Met Gala © Getty Images

Silver siren

Jennifer Lopez at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024 show© Getty Images

Fashion week

