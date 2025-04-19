Prue Leith could be a 'Bond girl' in head-turning Hollywood-style throwback

Prue Leith is the most glamorous member of The Great British Bake Off team and in head-turning throwback photo, the star resembled a Hollywood starlet.

In a beautiful black-and-white photo, the now 85-year-old posed elegantly behind a bar with a small martini glass by her side. The stylish star looked irresistible in a sweeping, floor-length satin dress, which she completed with an eye-catching pair of drop earrings in a unique design and a diamond bracelet.

Prue had her hair styled up in a bouffant as she stared seductively down the camera.

The post was shared by the official Great British Bake Off social media accounts ahead of the show's 1970s Week, and they said in the caption: "Of course Prue looked this glammy in the 1970s."

© Instagram Prue always looks so glamorous

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on the stunning image as one enthused: "Looking like a Bond Girl," and a second added: "Dang! I thought that was a Bond girl!!!"

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Wowza! Bond Girl! Who knew?" and a fourth commented: "Wow! I like her a lot now but somehow I thought she'd be more like Brie Larson in Lessons in Chemistry kind of beauty. Here she looks like Claudia Cardinale in the 60's."

© Getty Images Fans compared the Bake Off judge to a Bond girl

Many others also compared the professional chef to model Natalie Wood.

Is Prue leaving Bake Off?

The glam star saddened fans when she confirmed that she would not judge on the Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off, which sees celebrities attempt to impress the judges in a bid to raise money for the cancer charity.

Although Prue is planning to return for the full series later in the year, she also hinted that this could be her last time on the iconic show.

© Instagram / @britishbakeoff The star missed the latest series of Bake Off

"I'm doing this year's Bake Off, and I don't know if this will be my last," she explained to the Mail on Sunday. "I've got to stop some time, so I might stop next year.

"I thought I'd just see how I go this year, because I definitely feel a bit older this year than I did last year."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The star addressed getting older

She continued: "Things like, getting out of a chair takes me longer than it used to. I don't like big steps without a handrail. None of these things worried me two years ago – I could run upstairs – and so I'm very keen to leave Bake Off before I'm asked to leave. But, on the other hand, I really enjoy it."