Prue Leith to be replaced on new series of Bake Off

Dame Prue Leith is being replaced by her longtime friend Lady Caroline Waldegrave OBE as a co-judge on the new series of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer.

Lady Waldegrave, 72, is the former co-owner and managing director of Leiths School of Food and Wine and is the wife of former Conservative politician, William Waldegrave. She has also co-written several cookery books, including Leiths Cookery Bible and Leiths Cooking for One or Two.

Sharing the news on social media, Caroline penned: "The news is out! I'm thrilled to announce that I will be one of the judges for this series @britishbakeoff @su2cuk."

Caroline will join fellow judge Paul Hollywood as they welcome a new batch of famous faces to the iconic white tent, including Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway, broadcaster and Loose Women star Gloria Hunniford and TV presenter and property expert Sarah Beeny.

Also among the celebrity contestants hoping to impress the judges are Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg, presenter Roman Kemp, actress Maxine Peake, comedian Adam Buxton, singer Self Esteem, actress and writer Meera Syal and model and activist Ellie Goldstein.

Viewers can also expect to see podcasters and presenters Chris and Rosie Ramsey, alongside Ghost star Jim Howick, Alma's Not Normal creator and star Sophie Willan, actress Gbemisola Ikumelo, comedians Phil Wang, Jamali Maddix and Tommy Tiernan, and sibling property experts Scarlette and Stuart Douglas.

Each episode of the show will see four famous faces go head-to-head in the tent, creating their best bakes in the signature, technical and showstopper challenges, with one contestant crowned the star baker.

Returning as hosts are Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding, who will be on hand to share their support and encouragement for the stars.

Stand Up To Cancer is a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

The new Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer series will air on Channel 4 this spring.