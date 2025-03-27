Inside Prue Leith's family: meet her famous son and activist daughter

Prue Leith might not be a part of this series of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer, but the popular judge is set to be a guest judge on The Great British Menu.

The 85-year-old has had an incredible culinary career, but her biggest achievements will no doubt be her two children, Li-Da and Danny. Both of Prue's children aren't afraid to raise their heads above the parapet, with her daughter being an activist, while her son has entered the world of politics.

WATCH: Prue Leith and daughter make rare appearance together

Here's all you need to know about the star's children…

Li-Da Kruger

Prue and her husband, Rayne, adopted Cambodian Li-Da in 1975, when she was just 16 months old. Li-Da was evacuated from the country when the Khmer Rouge regime swept across the country.

Reflecting on her childhood with the professional chef, Li-Da told the Mail: "People always ask, 'What did we eat?' I do remember we had, like everyone else, fish fingers and baked beans, that disgusting frozen fish in parsley sauce."

© Mcdougall/ANL/Shutterstock Li-Da has reflected on her youth with Prue

She continued: "Meal times were a certain time every day, we went to bed ridiculously early, we had to go have sleeps in the afternoon. We had rules, my father was very regimented, but that's not a bad thing, punctuality is important."

Prue has previously shared how she felt she wasn't a good mother to Li-Da, telling the Guardian in 2020: "I never stood on any touchlines, I never went to any swimming galas.

"I once went to watch Li-Da rowing in a school competition and stood in a wet, muddy field in the freezing rain with the wind howling, thinking about nothing other than a gin and tonic and how I was never going to do this again."

Li-Da is both an activist and a television producer, saying in her LinkedIn bio: "Co-founded RELISH with two friends and my mother, to produce compelling and authentic programming, while championing female opportunities and sharing IP ownership. An advocate for international adoption."

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Li-Da was born in Cambodia

In 2020, Li-Da and Prue teamed up for the documentary Prue Leith: Journey with My Daughter, which saw them return to Cambodia to try and find Li-Da's biological parents. The documentary maker had previously returned to her homeland for the same reason for an ITV documentary.

Prue is supportive of her daughter's endeavours, with Li-Da once reflecting: "Before I first went to Cambodia, you [Prue] said: 'I support you 100% trying to find your birth parents, but just know that if you never come back, I am so privileged to have spent 27 years of your life with you.'"

© Getty Images La-Di has a close relationship with her adopted mother

Li-Da is now a mother herself, having adopted two sons with her husband, Matt.

Danny Kruger

Prue and Rayne also welcomed son Danny, who was born in 1974. After studying at the University of Edinburgh, he started working at the centre-right think tank, the Centre for Policy Studies. He later became a strategist and speechwriter for the Conservative Party.

In 2019, Danny was elected to the seat of Devizes in Wiltshire. He was one of the few Conservative MPs who was returned in the 2024 general election, winning the seat of East Wiltshire. Following Kemi Badenoch's election as leader of the Conservative Party, Danny was appointed as a shadow minister in the Department for Work and Pensions.

© James Veysey/Shutterstock Danny is a Conservative Party MP

Danny's time in politics hasn't been without controversy, as during a debate following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in the United States, which allowed abortion across the whole country, the politician remarked that he didn't agree "that women have an absolute right to bodily autonomy."

Danny and Prue have appeared on television together, with the pair featuring in a documentary on assisted dying, with the pair having opposite views on the issue.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Danny previously presented a documentary with his mother

Writing in the Telegraph, Danny said: "It is possible to disagree well. My mother, Prue Leith, and I were commissioned by Channel 4 to make a film about what is euphemistically called assisted dying – or assisted suicide, as I more accurately describe it.

"She supports a change in law to make it legal in England and Wales; I want to maintain the current ban. We travelled around North America visiting places where assisted suicide is practised, talking to doctors and patients. We talked it over endlessly. And at the end of it, we're still talking."