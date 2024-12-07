Prue Leith defends Gregg Wallace amid misconduct allegations

Dame Prue Leith has come to Gregg Wallace's defence amid mounting misconduct allegations. Speaking to Times Radio, The Great British Bake Off judge insisted Gregg "shouldn't be sacked or cancelled" but acknowledged the seriousness of the claims.

Gregg, 60, stepped down from MasterChef last week after allegations of inappropriate behaviour surfaced. Accusations include groping, inappropriate comments, and flashing a colleague in his dressing room.

Prue's call for due process

Prue, 84, emphasised the importance of due process in addressing the allegations. "He should just stay off social media," she said. "He's digging himself deeper because he's too insensitive to understand how offensive it is."

She added, "He hasn't, that I can see, disobeyed the law. I don't believe people should be cancelled or sacked." Prue said asking someone to step aside during an investigation is reasonable but warned against overreaction.

Reflecting on misunderstandings

Prue suggested that Gregg might not fully grasp why his actions were problematic. "I bet you Gregg has no idea what he's done wrong," she said.

She compared the situation to her own experiences while filming Prue Leith's Cotswold Kitchen. "Every now and again, the production company will say, 'Don't say that, it'll be offensive,' and I think it's not offensive," she explained.

A concern for broadcasting

The Great British Bake Off star raised concerns that stricter regulations in broadcasting could lead to dull programming. When asked if more HR training for presenters was needed, she said, "I'll probably get myself into trouble, but if you have things too regulated and too organised and everybody's on a script, it can be very boring."

Prue warned that the fallout from Gregg's case could result in overly cautious presenters. "Nobody will ever dare say anything," she said. "And that's silly too."

Gregg's current situation

Gregg's exit from MasterChef has sparked fears that the upcoming series might be scrapped. While he filmed the new episodes alongside John Torode, he may now be edited out of the footage.

Prue sympathised with the challenges of navigating what is acceptable. "Language changes all the time," she said. "Maybe I don't realise, just like Gregg doesn't."

Divided opinions

Gregg's situation has ignited debates within the industry. Fellow broadcaster Kirstie Allsopp recently suggested HR training for TV presenters, though Prue is hesitant about such measures.

For now, Gregg remains under investigation, and his future in broadcasting is uncertain. Prue's comments highlight the complexities of balancing accountability with fairness.

Prue's support for Gregg has added another layer to the ongoing debate about workplace conduct in the entertainment industry. As investigations continue, the spotlight remains firmly on how the allegations will impact both Gregg's career and the future of MasterChef.