Prue Leith 'can't move' as she comments on health at 84: 'This is nearly the end'

Prue Leith is a breath of fresh air every time she appears on our screens in her jazzy glasses.

With her boundless energy and enthusiasm, it's easy to forget the Great British Bake Off star is approaching 85, but she reminded viewers of her age during an episode of Loose Women on Tuesday.

The special edition of the daily show, titled This Is 70+, featured all panellists over the age of 70 and saw Prue bemoan getting older. See her frank comments below...

WATCH: Prue Leith gets real about ageing

Speaking on the show, Dame Prue said: "Age stinks, come on, it takes me 10 minutes to get myself out of bed in the morning," before adding: "If I don't do my exercises, I can't move.

"There are all sorts of things that are wrong with old age, you're very conscious that this is nearly the end," before finding the positives, adding: "You then decide that you're going to make the most of it and have fun."

Prue Leith's health over the years

Exercising for health has long been on Prue's agenda, following a scary fall in 2019.

In an interview with The Mirror, she said that she exercises "because I am 79 and my main worry is falling over".

She went on to explain her past accident: "A couple of years ago I fell at our train station and it's taken me two years to recover. You don't want to break a leg or hip at my age. I think if I can keep everything working, I will be OK."

Prue Leith exercises for her health

On her regime at the time, Prue said: "I do exercise. I have a personal trainer who comes once or twice a week. If I have an excuse to cancel then I do, because I don't enjoy it."

Prue's divisive opinion

Prue's approach to ageing shocked fans last year, when on the subject of assisted dying she told The Guardian: "While I am healthy at the moment, I'd very much like to have a little lethal concoction sitting in a safe waiting for the right moment. And I'd rather it was legal."

Prue's health thoughts divide opinions

Her divisive comments come off the back of her first husband's passing, with Prue noting: "My first husband had a horrible death," explaining he has emphysema.

"Sometimes he would not be able to breathe and doctors would have to get him on a trolley to get to the right equipment. It was incredibly upsetting."