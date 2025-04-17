Meet Steven Tyler's four children: three stunning daughters to ultra private son

Liv and Mia Tyler may look strikingly similar, but they didn't always know that they were sisters. During an appearance on Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson's hit podcast Sibling Revelry, the pair revealed how they discovered they were related.

Both Liv and Mia are the daughters of Aerosmith's lead singer Steven Tyler, who has four children with three different women – he welcomed his eldest child Liv with Bebe Buell in 1977, daughter Mia with his ex-wife Cyrinda Foxe in 1978, and Chelsea and Taj with Teresa Barrick a few years later.

© Getty Images Steven Tyler with his children

However, The Incredible Hulk actress only found out that she was Steven's daughter when she was 10-years-old. On the podcast, Liv shared that her mom fell pregnant in her early 20s and decided to raise her daughter with her partner at the time, Utopia frontman Todd Rundgren, due to Steven's suspected drug use.

"I think she got a little bit scared when she realized how much drugs my dad was doing. I think as the story goes: She called Todd and said she was pregnant…and basically, he very courageously and lovingly said, 'This child needs a father, and I will be the father'," she explained.

Liv Rundgren Tyler

The actress was raised in Maine but found out Steven was her real father after attending his concert. "I kind of figured it out because he looked exactly like me," she said during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show.

Liv also met her biological half-sister Mia on the same night. "I have a sister named Mia who is a year younger than me and I saw her standing on the side of the stage at a concert and literally it was like like looking at my twin, she looked exactly like me. Then I looked at my mom and she had tears in her eyes," she added.

© Getty Images Liv is Steven's eldest child

"I remember there were no kids backstage. So we played hard that night. And we were at this VIP area, outside of the green rooms, and we were just like, you know, doing our 8 and 9-year-old thing, and this fan lady came up, and she was like, ‘Oh my god, you girls are so cute. Are you guys sisters?’ ... And we pretended we were sisters,” Mia shared on Kate and Oliver's podcast.

The star has maintained a close relationship with both of her fathers and followed in their footsteps. Liv is a renowned actress having starred in the likes of The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Armageddon, Empire Records and The Incredible Hulk.

© Instagram Liv Tyler and her children

Liv tied the knot to British musician Royston Langdon in 2003 and they share a son, Milo William Langdon. The couple split in 2009 and she began dating British sports agent David Gardner. The pair got engaged in 2015 and welcomed son Sailor Gene and daughter Lula Rose.

Mia Abagale Tyler

Mia had her eyes set on stardom at a young age after making her modeling debut as a teenager in various magazines. The 46-year-old shares a close relationship with her father and evens starred alongside him in Hell's Kitchen.

© Getty Images Mia and her father Steven

The model tied the knot to drummer Dave Buckner in 2002 before they split in 2005. Mia welcomed her first child, Axton Joseph, with her boyfriend Dan Halen in May 2017.

Chelsea Anna Tyler

Chelsea was born in 1986 and has inherited her father's passion for music. The pair have previously dueted and she now stars as one half of the electronic-soul band KANEHOLLER alongside her husband Jon Foster. The couple welcomed their son, Vincent Frank, in 2020.

© Getty Images Chelsea followed in her father's footsteps

Taj Monroe Tallarico

© Getty Images Taj has remained out of the spotlight

Steven and Teresa welcomed Taj in 1991, but their son has since opted for a life away from the spotlight. Taj previously made a cameo alongside his father in an episode of Lizzie McGuire and is now married to Brittany Reardon.