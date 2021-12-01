Dave Gardner reunites with Liv Tyler and their kids after split rumours - see heartwarming photo The entertainment manager recently split from the Hollywood star

Liv Tyler and Dave Gardner have proved there is no bad blood between the pair, just weeks after news of their split emerged.

Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday, the entertainment manager shared a heartwarming snap - taken by the Hollywood beauty - of himself with the couple's two children, Sailor, six, and Lula Rose, five.

"Snuggles and cuddles [heart and heart-eyes emojis] by Momma @misslivalittle," he simply remarked in the caption.

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "This is so cute, a beautiful little family." Another wrote: "Awhhh such a lovely pic, well done to Momma." A third post read: "That's where happiness has settled!!!"

Although Liv and Dave are yet to publically comment on the split, it was reported that pair parted ways back in March after seven years.

Dave uploaded this sweet snap taken by Liv

It was alleged that the Lord of The Rings actress, 44, moved back to Los Angeles while Dave remained in London. Since the breakup, the actress has been spotted without her engagement ring.

Dave and Liv began dating in 2014 and a short while later, Liv confirmed that she was pregnant with their first baby. Little Sailor was born in February 2015 and counts David Beckham as one of his godparents. They welcomed Lula Rose a year later.

Dave and Liv reportedly split back in March

Liv previously opened up about their relationship to Red magazine back in 2017, saying: "We both wanted to have a family and children and a partnership and love."

She added: "Our jobs are high stress and high energy and constantly moving, so it's really just the family part we're on the same page about, which is amazing because I know that's often quite tricky for couples."

