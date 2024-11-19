Zoe Ball to step down from BBC Radio 2 breakfast show after six years

Zoe Ball has announced that she has decided to step down from her Radio 2 Breakfast Show in December.

Announcing the news on her Tuesday morning show, she said: "I've decided it's time to step away from the early alarm call and start a new chapter. You know I think the world of you all listeners and it truly has been such a privilege to share the mornings with you…".

© Shutterstock The broadcaster announced the news on Tuesday

She will remain on the station, and said more news on her involvement will be announced in the new year.

In an official statement, meanwhile, she said: "After six incredible years on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, it's time for me to step away from the very early mornings and focus on family. It's been a privilege. I think the world of you listeners and I'm grateful to my bosses here for their support, especially this year."

© Getty Images Zoe is stepping down from her breakfast show after six years

Ball said her last show will be on 20 December, adding: "Just in time for Christmas with plenty of fun and shenanigans. While I'm stepping away from the Breakfast Show, I'm not disappearing entirely – I'll still be a part of the Radio 2 family, with more news in the New Year.

"I'm excited to embrace my next chapter, including being a mum in the mornings, and I can’t wait to tune in on the school run!"

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said: "Zoe has woken up the nation on Radio 2 with incredible warmth, wit and so much joy since January 2019, and I'd like to thank her for approaching each show with as much vim and vigour as if it were her first. I'm thrilled that she'll remain an important part of the Radio 2 family."

Zoe will be replaced by broadcaster Scott Mills who previously stepped in for Zoe whilst she was temporarily absent from her usual slot. Of her replacement, Zoe said she was "beyond thrilled".

© Getty Images Scott Mills will be replacing Zoe in December

"Scott and I go way back to our Radio 1 days, when he was doing early mornings before me," she said. "He's been a close friend for years, and I'm beyond thrilled it's him taking over the Breakfast Show.

"Breakfast has always been his dream, and what a year he's had – from racing around the world to his beautiful wedding to Sam. He's not only a blooming brilliant producer but one of the best in radio. I can't wait to tune in on the school run!".

© Getty Images Zoe has said she's "thrilled" that Scott Mills will be replacing her

The broadcaster unexpectantly took a six-week break from her show earlier this year, before returning in September. She also took a brief hiatus in March after her mother, Julie Peckham, was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer. After her mum sadly passed away in April, Zoe hosted shows in June and July before briefly returning in August.

Zoe, 53, was the first female host of the Radio 1 Breakfast Show in 1998, a post she held until 2000. She also co-hosted the BBC's Saturday morning children's magazine Live & Kicking alongside Jamie Theakston for three years from 1996.