Heidi Klum twins with mini-me model daughter Leni in stunning new selfie

Heidi Klum is gradually handing over the catwalk crown to her daughter, Leni Klum. It comes as no surprise that the 20-year-old is set for supermodel stardom given she is the spitting image of her famous mom.

It seems the mother-and-daughter duo are even syncing their style this season as they twinned in matching sunglasses. Heidi took to her Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet video of the pair posing for a playful selfie.

The supermodel oozed chic in a cozy white sweater and a pair of oversized sunglasses featuring a brown lens. Heidi styled her luscious blonde locks into soft waves while she opted for radiant makeup with a pinch of blush and a pink lip.

Meanwhile, Leni coordinated with her mom's effortless vibe in a black hoodie and a pair of black rimmed sunglasses. The budding model left her brunette locks down in a straight, sleek style and opted for a fresh face with minimal makeup.

© Getty Images Leni is her mom's twin

The video captured the duo pulling funny faces, pouting at the camera, and sticking out their tongues in unison. Heidi added Billie Eilish's hit song "Birds of a Feather" over the video.

Leni's boyfriend, Aris Rachevsky, was spotted sitting in the backseat of the car. The couple have been in a long-term relationship since 2019.

Heidi's daughter has begun to step into the spotlight this year as she joined her mom to celebrate Heidi's two decades at the helm of Germany's Next Top Model.

© Instagram Leni joined her mom on the show

The promotional clip was captioned: "20 years Germany's Next Top Model by Heidi Klum. This anniversary needs to be celebrated properly. From Leni Klum, who was on set as a little kid 20 years ago, to Bill and Tom Kaulitz and other special guest judges, you can be curious."

"Finally getting to know all the participants was so cool. I had seen part of the season in advance and was excited for everyone until I got to the set myself," shared Leni.

© Getty Leni Klum during the 67th Vienna Opera Ball

"And working with my mom again was great. Even though it's primarily work, we always have so much fun together - and then my grandma visited us on set too."

Leni also made her head-turning debut at the 2025 Vienna Opera Ball back in February. The 20-year-old exuded elegance in a floor-length brown dress that was embellished all over with intricate sequins. The sleeveless garment featured a plunging neckline layered with mesh detailing and boasted a figure-hugging silhouette with a mini train.

The model's recent career achievements don't end there – she graced the cover of Glamour Germany last month in an ethereal number from Issey Miyake. The ivory ensemble was crafted from silk and styled with a floral-adorned custom headpiece by Alida.