Who is Heidi Klum’s daughter’s boyfriend as Leni shares loved up selfie

Heidi Klum's daughter, Leni, is well on her way to supermodel stardom – having already strutted down the runway at Fashion Week, graced the Vienna Opera Ball, appeared on major magazine covers, and shared the spotlight with her mom on Germany's Next Topmodel.

However, when it comes to the 20-year-old's personal life, she is typically much more lowkey. Leni, who has been in a long-term relationship with Aris Rachevsky since 2019, often keeps details about her dating history private.

© Getty Images Leni Klum has followed in her mom's modeling footsteps

The model took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a romantic selfie with her beau, set against the backdrop of her stunning stone-walled enclave. The photograph depicted Leni posing alongside Aris dressed in an oversized white T-shirt. Heidi's daughter scraped back her brunette locks into a half-up-half-down hairstyle while she opted for a fresh, glowing complexion with minimal makeup.

Meanwhile, Leni's boyfriend wore a matching simple white T-shirt and a pair of black rimmed sunglasses to keep a low profile. But who exactly is Heidi Klum's potential son-in-law?

© Instagram Leni shared a sweet selfie on Instagram

Aris Rachevsky

Aris was born in California in 2003 and is the son of Rhea Rachevsky, the cofounder of creative agency Early Morning Riot. As per his Facebook page, Aris studied at Harvard University. Leni's boyfriend has a public Instagram with 19 posts and often showcases stunning snaps of the couple on holiday.

© Instagram Aris is a Havard University student

The Harvard student seems to share a close relationship with his girlfriend's brother, Henry Samuel, as he posted a photo with the model back in December last year.

© Instagram Aris with Henry Samuel

According to his IMDb page, Aris made a cameo in the 2016 short film Dirty.

© Getty Images Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni

Couple moments

© Getty Images Fashion Week debut Leni and Aris made their glamorous fashion week debut back in September 2022 as the couple attended the About You show in Milan. Leni oozed chic in a black leather ensemble courtesy of Cultnaked that featured a stylish black bandeau top and matching pants. Meanwhile, Aris coordinated with his girlfriend's effortless look in a pair of khaki cargos and a black puffer gilet.

© Instagram Poolside The couple celebrated their five year anniversary in November 2024, with Aris sharing a serene poolside snap of the pair on Instagram. The photograph depicted the couple soaking up the sun in the sprawling swimming pool that overlooked the seafront.



© Instagram Halloween It seems Leni has inherited her mom's love for Halloween as Aris also shared a picture of the pair dressed up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee on Halloween last year. Leni commented on the post: "Cute hand tats."

