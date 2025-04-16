Who is Heidi Klum’s daughter’s boyfriend as Leni shares loved up selfie

Heidi Klum's daughter, Leni, is well on her way to supermodel stardom – having already strutted down the runway at Fashion Week, graced the Vienna Opera Ball, appeared on major magazine covers, and shared the spotlight with her mom on Germany's Next Topmodel.
However, when it comes to the 20-year-old's personal life, she is typically much more lowkey. Leni, who has been in a long-term relationship with Aris Rachevsky since 2019, often keeps details about her dating history private.
The model took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a romantic selfie with her beau, set against the backdrop of her stunning stone-walled enclave. The photograph depicted Leni posing alongside Aris dressed in an oversized white T-shirt. Heidi's daughter scraped back her brunette locks into a half-up-half-down hairstyle while she opted for a fresh, glowing complexion with minimal makeup.
Meanwhile, Leni's boyfriend wore a matching simple white T-shirt and a pair of black rimmed sunglasses to keep a low profile. But who exactly is Heidi Klum's potential son-in-law?
Aris Rachevsky
Aris was born in California in 2003 and is the son of Rhea Rachevsky, the cofounder of creative agency Early Morning Riot. As per his Facebook page, Aris studied at Harvard University. Leni's boyfriend has a public Instagram with 19 posts and often showcases stunning snaps of the couple on holiday.
The Harvard student seems to share a close relationship with his girlfriend's brother, Henry Samuel, as he posted a photo with the model back in December last year.
According to his IMDb page, Aris made a cameo in the 2016 short film Dirty.