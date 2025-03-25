All the signs Heidi Klum and Seal's daughter Lou is stepping into the limelight as she turns 16 this year

Heidi Klum and Seal's teenage daughter Lou may be the youngest child in the family but she's certainly set for stardom. As her older sister Leni and brother Henry make waves in the modeling industry, all eyes are now on the 15-year-old and the promising career path she's poised to follow.

Lou has morphed into her mom as she showcased her supermodel stature while enjoying a shopping spree in New York City this weekend. The sighting comes as the teenager begins to step into the spotlight ahead of her 16th birthday this year.

© Getty Images Seal and his youngest daughter Lou

Seal's daughter stood tall next to her five-foot nine mother as the pair mooched around Soho together. While the teenager is yet to delve into the modeling world, her impressive frame certainly has her destined to follow in her mom and siblings' footsteps.

As Lou approaches her milestone birthday, she may start to consider entering the industry, a moment that coincides with the time her sister landed her first gig. Leni was first approached by a modeling scout at the age of 12, however, her mom would not allow her to sign. It wasn't until Leni was 16 that Heidi allowed her to make her debut alongside her for Vogue Germany.

© Instagram Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz and her four children

Back in June last year, Heidi responded to an Instagram comment that asked whether Lou wants to become a model. The mother-of-four posted a video that was taken from the back and depicted her strutting down a corridor with Lou. Over the video, Heidi answered the question, as she penned: "She is only 14,"

Heidi Klum and daughter, Lou, strut their stuff as mom marvels at tall teen Heidi Klum and daughter, Lou, strut their stuff as mom marvels at tall teen in video from their vacation

However, Heidi has previously revealed her youngest daughter is also passionate about dance and may deviate from her siblings' career paths.

During the pair's outing, Heidi looked effortlessly stylish as she donned a brown velour tracksuit set with a cozy black scarf. The ensemble featured a zip-up bomber jacket and a pair of slouchy pants. The 51-year-old slung a leather black Chanel bag over her shoulder while teaming her casual ensemble with a pair of black Balenciaga trainers.

© JosiahW / BACKGRID Heidi Klum enjoyed a shopping trip with her daughter

To keep a low profile, Heidi accessorized with a pair of gold rimmed aviator sunglasses and a pair of dainty stud earrings. Her luscious blonde locks were left down and styled into soft waves while shel left her complexion natural and radiant with a pinch of blue and nude lip.

The supermodel was spotted commemorating the mother-and-daughter day out with a slew of selfies. Meanwhile, Heidi's daughter coordinated with her mom's monochromatic ensemble as she paired a nude knit sweater with a pair of dark-wash, wide-leg jeans. The casual look was layered with a brown jacket that featured white shearling detail on the inside. Lou topped off her look with a pair of nude trainers adorned with large laces.

Seal's daughter left her dark, glossy tresses down in a straight, sleek style with a middle parting while her makeup oozed soft glam with a smokey eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy pink lip.

© JosiahW / BACKGRID Heidi opted for a double denim ensemble

The pair were also spotted the day before, enjoying a shopping trip at Sephora. Heidi exuded chic in a double denim ensemble that featured a denim shirt, matching jeans, and a cropped denim jacket. Heidi layered a long grey trench over her bold look and draped a black scarf around her neck.

The supermodel opted for her signature aviator sunglasses and concealed her face with a sleek black baseball cap. Heidi completed her look with a pair of timeless black loafers. Lou opted for an equally laid back look as she donned a light grey sweatshirt with a pair of slouchy jeans. The teenager wrapped a wool, plaid scarf over her head for a stylish twist to her outfit.

© Getty Images Seal's children have supermodel statures

Following Lou's birth in October 2009, the Kiss from a Rose hitmaker issued a heartfelt statement: "It's difficult to imagine loving another child as much as you love your existing children. Anyone who has a family will tell you this. Where will one find that extra love? If you love your existing children with all of your heart, how then can one possibly find more heart with which to love another?"

He added: "On Friday, Oct. 9, 2009, at 7:46 p.m., the answer to this question came in the form of our fourth child and second daughter. Lou Sulola Samuel was born, and from the moment she looked into both of our eyes, it was endless love at first sight."