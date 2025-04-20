Victoria Beckham stuns alongside lookalike sister Louise in rare picture - and they could be twins

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham had plenty to celebrate this week in light of her 51st birthday which fell on 17 April.

To mark the occasion, the fashion designer celebrated with her loved ones, including her husband David and two of their four children, Romeo and Harper.

In true Beckham style, VB and her brood enjoyed a lavish boat trip followed by a sunset dinner where they were joined by their famous pals, David and Isabela Grutman.

© Instagram The fashion designer celebrated her 51st birthday with a fruit cake

Amid the celebrations, the mother-of-four received an inundation of sweet birthday messages, including a touching tribute from her husband David, as well as well-wishes from her Spice Girl squad.

© Instagram VB was joined by her husband David as well as Romeo and Harper

Also paying tribute was Victoria's rarely-seen sister, Louise Adams, who was quick to share a beaming selfie of the pair enjoying dinner. In the image, which was shared to Instagram, the sister duo resembled twins in coordinating black dresses with spaghetti straps.

Ramping up the resemblance, the pair also had their locks styled in similar hairdos and opted for matching beauty looks complete with high-shine lip gloss, sculpting bronzer and fluttery lashes.

© Instagram Sister duo Victoria and Louise share a close bond

"Happy birthday @victoriabeckham have an amazing day," Louise noted in her caption.

VB's fans and friends were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section. Blown away by their uncanny resemblance, one follower penned: "Twinning," while a second noted: "Lovely picture, two peas in a pod," and a third chimed in: "Beautiful sisters."

Victoria and Louise's unbreakable bond

The siblings grew up together in Hertfordshire alongside their brother Christian, and their parents Anthony and Jacqueline Adams. Victoria previously told Vogue her dad instilled lots of drive into his children. "My dad worked really hard to have the money for us to have a nice house," Victoria told the publication in 2017.

© Instagram Victoria and Louise grew up in Hertfordshire

"My family brought me up telling me I could achieve absolutely anything. Whenever I said I can't do it, my dad, he just wouldn't hear it."

While Louise tends to keep out of the spotlight, the pair are regularly seen together on social media, with Louise also supporting her sister at special events including her fashion shows. Last year, Louise was memorably by Victoria's side as the singer celebrated her milestone 50th birthday.

For the special occasion, Louise dazzled in a sparkling silver long-sleeved dress, while Victoria looked ethereal in a mint-green creation complete with ruffled detailing around the waist. Following the celebrations, Louise wrote on Instagram: "What an amazing way to celebrate. Thank you @victoriabeckham @davidbeckham for a special evening, love you both. Xx."