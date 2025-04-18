Brooklyn Beckham breaks social media silence after ignoring mum Victoria's birthday

Brooklyn Beckham has finally broken his silence, after being the only member of the family not to pay tribute to his mother Victoria Beckham, as she celebrated her 51st birthday on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, he uploaded a series of photos from his time at Coachella with his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, captioning the post: "Made amazing memories this year x [heart emoji]."

In the pictures, Brooklyn and Nicola look incredibly loved-up at the festival, but his followers seemed incredibly divided in the comment section, with some praising the "beautiful couple", as one wrote, and others questioning why he had not wished Victoria Beckham a happy birthday.

Victoria Beckham's birthday celebrations

Just an hour before Brooklyn's post, the former Spice Girl shared photos from her lavish birthday celebration with the rest of the family, penning in the caption: "Thank you for making my birthday so special.

"My family and my friends, I love you all so much xxxxx," she concluded, tagging her husband David afterwards.

Though Harper and Romeo, as well as some of Victoria's friends, were present at the celebrations with her parents, Cruz, Brooklyn and Nicola did not attend.

The celebrations appear to have occurred in Miami, Florida, where the family seemed to have the time of their lives basking in the sunlight on a yacht.

One of the photos showed Victoria posing with her birthday cake on the yacht, while another saw the four present Beckhams beaming before the gorgeous Miami sunset.

Brooklyn's conspicuous absence from Victoria Beckham's special day

Though Cruz was also absent from the celebrations, Brooklyn was the only one who didn't post a birthday message to his mother on social media, feeding the flames of public suspicion surrounding the family's potential rift.

On the other hand, all four of Victoria's ex-bandmates sent messages to the fashion designer, as well as many members of her extended family.

© Instagram All of the Beckham children except for Brooklyn Beckham posted messages for Victoria Beckham's birthday

David, Cruz and Romeo Beckham all posted heartfelt messages and sweet photos to mark the occasion. Cruz's girlfriend, singer Jackie Apostel, posted a particularly touching message: "Happy birthday @victoriabeckham. How wonderful it is to see you be the most amazing mum to your kids on top of everything else daily. We can't wait to celebrate you."

She also shared a black-and-white photo of her boyfriend as a young child with his mum, suggesting that the pair might be joining the family for a belated birthday celebration soon.

