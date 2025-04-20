Meet General Hospital star Steve Burton's fiancée Michelle — and where his ex is now

Steve Burton has found love again with Michelle Lundstrom — and a wedding is next!

The couple announced their engagement earlier this year, with the General Hospital actor sharing photos in an Instagram post of the proposal, and writing: "Engaged 1/3/25," along with a bible verse.

Their engagement came just over a year after the soap opera star finalized his divorce from ex-wife Sheree Gustin, to whom he was married for over 20 years, and who has also found love again herself. Catch up below.

© Instagram Michelle and Steve got engaged in January

Michelle and Steve confirmed their relationship in May 2024

Though it's unclear how the couple met and exactly when they started dating, they confirmed their relationship with exclusive photos on Daily Drama.

Just one month later, they made their red carpet debut at the Daytime Emmy Awards. "Our first red carpet together," Michelle wrote in an Instagram post at the time, adding: "It was a dream of a night from beginning to end. Thank you for all the beautiful kind comments & messages. I'm truly grateful."

© Getty Images The couple made their red carpet debut in June 2024

She is a cook

While Steve's passion is acting, Michelle's is cooking, and she runs an Instagram account with over 100k followers where she posts all of her recipes.

She also showcased her cooking skills on Netflix's cooking competition show Barbeque Showdown. She was featured in season two of the show in 2023, and later eliminated in the sixth episode.

In a tribute to the experience on Instagram afterwards, she wrote: "Take the chance, be yourself, push past your comfort zone and find your fire," and reflected: "If you do get the opportunity, take it. I'm so glad I did. It changed me in so many ways, bonded me with friends who are now family, opened up incredible opportunities and showed my girls you can do WHATEVER you dream."

© Instagram Michelle and Steve with their blended family

They have a blended family

Michelle, who is originally from New York gave a shout out to her two daughters during her appearance on Barbeque Showdown, noting they were eight and 12 years old at the time.

Steve is also a dad, to daughter Makena Grace, 21, son Jack Marshall, 19, and daughter Brooklyn, who is ten.

© Instagram Sheree has since remarried and welcomed two more children

Steve's ex

Steve was previously married to Sheree Gustin for 23 years, and she has since remarried and welcomed two children of her own.

Her fourth child, daughter Izabella, was born in August 2022, one month after Steve filed for divorce, and her fifth, daughter Addy Jay, was born in February of 2024, just weeks after the divorce between the former couple was finalized. In February 2025, she married Jason Amador.