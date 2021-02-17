Hoda Kotb's relationship with Joel Schiffman nearly didn't happen – inside their love story The Today show star and her fiancé share two daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine

Hoda Kotb has been waiting to get married to fiancé Joel Schiffman after the couple were forced to postpone their wedding not once, but twice due to the pandemic.

The loved-up couple can't wait for the day they will finally say 'I do' and the talented author recently revealed that their nuptials will likely take place in November.

However, the couple's relationship nearly didn't even happen, as Hoda revealed that she was tempted to not go out on the night they met!

The couple met in the summer of 2013 when the TV star was speaking at an event for Wall Street professionals. Hoda was signing books after her talk, and she shared the story on talk show Bethenny.

"It was one of those events they ask us to speak at and it was pouring with rain and it was a bunch of Wall Street guys. I didn't even want to go," she revealed.

Today's Hoda Kotb revealed she nearly didn't go out the night she met Joel Schiffman

Luckily, Hoda did go, and met Joel while signing her books. "They asked me to sign some books and one guy is like, 'Can you sign it to my grandma?' And this guy walks up and he's like, 'I'll take a book.' And I was like, 'Who do you want me to write it to — your girlfriend, your wife, your aunt?' And he goes, 'Write it to me.'"

After the event, a contact from the event emailed Joel, who emailed Hoda back. Soon after, they went on their first date, and have been going out ever since.

Hoda and Joel are set to get married in November

The couple went on to adopt two daughters, Haley Joy, three, and Hope Catherine, one. What's more, they are hoping to expand their family further, with Hoda recently revealing that they had filled out the paperwork for their third adoption.

During an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show in October the star explained: "You know what. I was sitting with Joel – who by the way has a grown daughter who just graduated law school so know where we are here – I said to him, 'We have a lot of love in this house do we have space for more love? Yes, we do.

The happy couple with daughter Haley Joy and Hope Catherine

"Would our family be enhanced? Yes, it would. Are there children who need us too? Yes, there are.'

"Every answer is yes. Look, it's not in our hands now. We filled out the paperwork and said it's in god's hands now, like come what may. I just know your heart's ability to expand blows my mind, you can fit so much love in there."

