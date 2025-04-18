Today Show hosts make cheeky dig about Jenna Bush Hager's changing co-stars as they tease new anchor

Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, and Mike Tirico teased a potential new Jenna & Friends co-host on Friday's installment of The Today Show.

The revelation came after the co-stars watched a clip of Kylie Kelce expressing how much she enjoyed her visit to the set. "Kylie opened up about her epic day here in Studio 1A," said Mike as he introduced the video.

© NBC Kylie Kelce gave viewers a backstage tour of the show

A clip from Kylie’s social media was projected onto the screen, featuring her giving followers a behind-the-scenes tour of the studio. "Just another day of me being in places I have no business being. We're in the control room of The Today Show," she shared.

"Kylie had so much fun she wants to come back," revealed Mike following the clip.

© NBC Kylie discussed her time on the show with Kaylee Hartung

The show then shared a clip from the media personality's hit podcast Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, where she was joined by NBC's Kaylee Hartung. "I don't know why security let me loose, but they did, and I took advantage," said Kylie.

"The minute they were like 'Yeah you can put the headset on behind the camera' and I'm like 'woah ok'. I was this close to being like 'Can I do the next segment?'."

"I mean I would have just had to pull my video production from college, like, 'Pan this way.' I have all those terms," she added.

© NBC The hosts teased a new co-host for Jenna & Friends

Back in the studio, the trio shared their reactions to what Kylie described as her dream job. "She could be on Jenna & Friends," said Al.

Savannah agreed with her co-star and gushed over Kylie's admiration for the show. "She could be on Jenna & Friends. Come on Kylie, you are welcome any time, we have a place for you on this couch," she said.

Mike then cracked a joke about the host shake up on the show this week as he stepped in for Craig Melvin while he spent some quality time with his family. "Today especially and as we've proven this week, anybody can do this job," he added.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Craig has been absent from the show this week

The sportscaster glanced at the noticeably bare sofa, with Carson Daly also absent from Friday’s episode.

Following Hoda Kotb's departure from the show, the fourth hour transitioned into Jenna Bush Hager's new show titled TODAY with Jenna & Friends. The 43-year-old is joined by a different co-host each week.

The segment's new format means Kylie would be able to easily join Jenna on the show for a special feature.

© Getty Images Hoda Kotb departed the show at the beginning of the year

Earlier this month, Jenna opened up to HELLO! about what her greatest challenge has been since her former co-star's exit. "Well, the biggest change is there's no Hoda, you know, and I'm missing her. And obviously it’s a challenge to be with different hosts every week and it's also an incredible opportunity. I feel like I'm learning so much about myself."

She continued: "I get to be with all of these different people from all these different professions via Dwanye Wade, Scarlett Johansson, Eva Longoria, Keke Palmer, Taraji P. Henson, my family. It's been such a growth opportunity for me to really get to know all these different people and also to carry the show on my own without Hoda, who I adore."