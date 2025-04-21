Jenna Bush Hager comes back to TODAY 'exhausted' as she gets honest about time at home

It was an extra special — but very busy — weekend over at Jenna Bush Hager's home.

Over the weekend, the TODAY anchor reunited with her husband Henry Hager's side of the family, who came over to celebrate Easter Sunday.

The former first daughter and her husband, who she married in 2008, are based in Greenwich, Connecticut, and share three kids, daughters Mila, 11, and Poppy, nine, and son Hal, five. Scroll to the end for a video on Jenna's famous family.

© Instagram Jenna with her family on Easter

Coming back to TODAY with Jenna & Friends on Monday, which featured guest co-host Justin Sylvester, Jenna shared of her weekend: "We had fun! We had a lot of fun," though added that she was "exhausted" from it.

"I don't know if other moms feel this way after a weekend of family in my house, but yeah we had a lot of fun," she then said.

Jenna further shared how Henry's family came over and they all arranged an Easter egg hunt for the kids.

© Instagram The anchor's husband's family joined them

Asked then by Justin whether she "forces" her daughter to wear frilly, girly dresses fitting for Easter, Jenna exclaimed: "No! I can't force anything … you think I can force anything in my house?" adding that in turn she is "being forced to do everything, they force me to do every single thing."

Jenna went on to share how it was her good friend Murray Fisher, the environmentalist behind Billion Oyster Project, who dressed up as the Easter bunny, and revealed that two of her three children followed him around chanting: "Take off the head! Take off the head!"

© Instagram Henry with the Easter bunny

"I was like, 'What is happening?!' He came back and was like, 'Those kids are ruthless, man,'" she continued, before maintaining: "The point is, no, I have zero control of anything in my house."

© NBC He recently co-anchored Jenna & Friends

Before discussing the Easter festivities, the show started off by reflecting on the legacy of Pope Francis, who passed away Easter Monday at age 88, a few weeks after spending a month in the hospital being treated for bilateral pneumonia. He was the first Jesuit and first Latin American Pontiff, who succeeded Pope Benedict XVI — himself the first pontiff to relinquish the office since 1415 — and who shook the papacy and the Catholic church out of its status quo for his embrace of progressive values, including embracing the LGBTQ community, the poor and imprisoned, immigrants, and most recently, advocacy for the people of Gaza.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager's Famous Family

"He was a Pope for the people, he led with humility," Justin started, as Jenna recalled: "There's this image that I'll never forget of him washing the feet of women."

"He is as close to, I think, what Jesus would do … he was just a humble, beautiful man," she continued, adding: "The fact that he passed away on Easter Monday too."