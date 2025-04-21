Kevin Bacon recalls chilling encounter — that involved the police 

Kevin Bacon is more than familiar with the scary movie genre, but one time, things on set got a little too real.

One of his earliest roles prior to Footloose fame was the 1980 slasher film Friday the 13th, and almost 20 years later, he also produced and featured in Wild Things, which starred Denise Richards, Neve Campbell and Matt Dillon.

Now, almost 30 years after that, the Footloose actor has revealed a chilling encounter that took place while filming: coming across a dead body.

The movie poster for Wild Things

Speaking with Variety while promoting his new series The Bondsman, Kevin first recalled how the cast was out on the swamp one night, "and we were shooting some scene … by kind of a river. They had kind of floated a raft out there so that they could put a light."

He went on: "All of a sudden I hear across the walkie talkie, 'Hey I think I just saw a floater,'" before revealing: "And it was a body that was floating by."

"That was kind of indicative of the vibe of the movie," he then quipped. Wild Things follows teen debutante Kelly (Denise), who fails to attract the attention of her guidance counselor, Sam (Matt), she cries rape, igniting a scandal that results in his arrest. Sam appeals to Ken (Bill Murray), a hack personal-injury lawyer who has never handled a case that couldn't be helped by a prop neck brace. Soon, a second victim, Suzie (Neve), comes forward, and Detective Duquette (Kevin) discovers that the unfolding case is far from what it seems.

The cast of Wild Things at the Los Angeles premiere

This isn't the first time that someone who worked on Wild Things opened up about coming across a dead body.

The film's director, John McNaughton previously recalled to Entertainment Weekly for the outlet's Spring Movie Preview the year the movie came out how they were filming in the Everglades when the encounter happened, and filming was halted until authorities could come to investigate.

Kevin and his wife Kyra at the Wild Things premiere

"We called the police, and they actually grabbed the body and kept it from getting into our shot," he shared at the time.

The actor with his family

Kevin is currently promoting another horror project, the series The Bondsman, which also features Jennifer Nettles, Beth Grant, Damon Herriman, Maxwell Jenkins and Jolene Purdy, among others.

Per IMDb, the plot reads: "Resurrected bounty hunter Hub Halloran gets an unexpected second chance at life, love and his nearly forgotten musical career--only to find that his old job now has a demonic new twist."

Kevin has been married to fellow actress Kyra Sedgwick since 1988, one year after they starred together in a PBS version of Lanford Wilson's play Lemon Sky in 1987. They share two kids, Travis, 35, and Sosie, 33, and are based between an apartment in the Upper West Side and their farm in Connecticut. See a video on their love story above.