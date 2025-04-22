Craig Melvin's daughter's mysterious injury sparks fan reaction 

Craig Melvin's daughter Sybil has concerned The Today Show host's fans with yet another mysterious injury. The 8-year-old is currently using crutches and wearing an orthopedic boot. It was only earlier this month that Craig’s daughter was also spotted with her arm in a cast.

The NBC anchor took to his Instagram over the Easter weekend to share a stunning family picture taken outside of his home. The photograph captured Sybil posing with a pair of crutches adorned with a fluffy pink cover. Craig's daughter donned a pair of hot pink shorts with a pale pink tank top while her golden-hued locks were swept back into a ponytail.

© Instagram Craig's daughter used crutches and wore an orthopedic boot

Lindsay Czarniak tentatively placed her arm on her daughter's shoulder as she stood behind her for the photo. The 47-year-old oozed elegance in a turquoise summer dress that featured a floral pattern and white frilly detailing. Lindsay wore a pair of white fluffy bunny ears and held up a peace sign to the camera.

Craig stook next to his wife dressed in a lilac shirt and a pair of taupe-hued pants. The star's son, Delano wore a blue T-shirt and copied his mom's playful pose.

© Instagram The NBC star has two children

The Today Show anchor captioned the photograph: "Easter and spring break in DC. We saw the pandas, Mt. Vernon, the African-American history museum, a slew of monuments, our old neighborhoods, friends, and family. One of the highlights was an amazing meal @dogondc. @chefkwameonwuachi has done it again. A memorable week for sure."

Craig's followers flocked to the comments section to express their concern over Sybil's injury. "Oh no….does your little one have another injury?! Poor think but she’s always smiling! Beautiful family!," penned one user.

"Oh your sweet daughter, I hope she’s ok," added another fan.

"Happy Easter!!! You have such a wonderful family. I hope your daughter has a speedy recovery," wrote a third follower.

Sybil's broken arm

At the beginning of the month, Lindsay shared a photograph of herself posing next to her daughter ahead of the Leukemia Ball in Washington, D.C. In the snap, Sybil could be seen wearing a cast and sling on her right arm. The 8-year-old gazed sweetly at her mom and wore a pair of lime green shorts with a white T-shirt.

© Instagram Sybil broke her arm at the beginning of the month

Meanwhile, Lindsay looked stunning in a royal blue gown that featured an asymmetrical one shoulder neckline. The garment was adorned with ruched ruffles along the side and shoulder. Craig's wife slicked back her luscious blonde locks into an elegant updo while her makeup exuded soft glamour with a bronze eye, a pinch of blush, and a pink lip.

The sports anchor captioned the photo: "This girl in the first picture makes my heart so happy."

Neither Craig nor his wife have revealed the circumstances surrounding their daughter’s two mysterious injuries. However, the couple don't seem concerned as they put on a smiley display over the celebratory weekend and Sybil appeared in good spirits.