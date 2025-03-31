Why TODAY's Craig Melvin was left surprised on air following news of new venture — and Hoda Kotb is involved

The Today Show may have a pretty fixed format — for the last 70 years — however they are not afraid to try new things.

3rd Hour anchors Dylan Dreyer, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin proved as much this week, as they revealed they were "celebrating something really special" — a first for The Today Show.

Cooking has always been an integral part of the long-running program, which is now taking that aspect to a new level, with its very own The Today Show cookbook.

© NBC The book will be out April 29

On the Monday, March 31 installment of 3rd Hour, Dylan, Al and Craig gave viewers a tease of what they can expect from Today Loves Food, TODAY's "first ever" cookbook.

The book, which is available for pre-order now and will be officially out on April 29, will feature both recipes that the TODAY anchors have cooked on the show throughout the years, as well as some of their own family recipes, from Al's sweet potato poon to Dylan's mother-in-law's famous meatballs.

The hosts had some of those beloved dishes Monday morning, and Craig was particularly excited for Al's sweet potato poon, inquiring where the plate was, and giving a laugh to Dylan in return.

© NBC The 3rd Hour hosts sampled some of the food that will be featured in the book

"It sounds like an actual restaurant here," Dylan noted, as the three passed around plates and cutlery to dig into some of the food.

"And this is just for the tease, wait until the actual book comes out," she added of the delicious-looking food, which also included Craig's family's mac and cheese. "I'm not just saying this because it's our cookbook, but it is beautiful," he added, impressed at how well the TODAY food team made his family's beloved dish, also featured in the cookbook.

© Getty Images Craig was promoted to lead anchor earlier this year

The cookbook also features a foreword by none other than Food Network legend Ina Garten, plus other recipes fans can enjoy making are Savannah's Garlic Bread Pigs in Blanket from Savannah Guthrie and Hoda's Upside Down Salad from Hoda Kotb.

© Instagram Dylan is an avid home cook

"Doing the cooking segments is one of my [favorite] memories from my time on the show," Hoda, who officially left the show in January, previously told TODAY. See a video of her emotional departure announcement last year below.

"It's the way we get to interact with chefs we admire. It's a window into their world," Jenna Bush Hager also shared, calling back to other chefs who have visited the show, including Martha Stewart and Bobby Flay.

Moreover Dylan, who has her own cooking segment with her eldest son Cal, and has opened up about exploring gluten-free recipes because of his Celiac disease, added: "I've learned so much. When I'm sampling the food, I'm thinking about how I can re-create it at home [so] my family can enjoy it, too."