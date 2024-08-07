Beyoncé's rare interaction at home with mom Tina Knowles revealed

Beyoncé is notoriously private, but her mom, Tina Knowles, recently shared a rare interaction of the two of them at home while cheering on Team USA during the Paris Olympics.

The superstar, who lives in a mansion in Malibu with her husband Jay Z and their three children, Blue Ivy, 12, and seven-year-old twins Sir and Rumi, could be heard in the background of a video shared by her mom while they watched and supporting Olympic champion Simone Biles in the gymnastics final.

Tina captioned the post: "Me and the Carter girls when Simone Biles our homegirl won!"

© @beyonce Instagram Beyoncé has been cheering on Team USA

The video showed the TV mounted on the wall on a light wooden cabinet with cupboards underneath. In front of where they were seemingly sitting was a dark blue ottoman with a newspaper laid out.

Beyoncé's distinctive voice was unmistakable as she uttered in the background: "C'mon Simone. Come on." As the screen then showed Simone receiving her result – which was a gold medal – Beyoncé and Tina erupted in cheers and "Yeah!" before Tina was then heard saying: "Go girl!"

Watch the video below to hear the exchange...

WATCH: Beyoncé and her mom Tina Knowles film inside home as they cheer on Simone Biles

The 'Crazy In Love' singer, 42, has been backing Simone and Team USA all the way. Not only did she star in a campaign video supporting the Olympians, but she also lent her voice to a video on social media in support and praise of Simone's incredible journey.

In the video, which showed clips of Simone practising and winning multiple awards, the beloved singer narrated: "Let's talk about power. Because, really, that's what this story's about."

She continued: "Physical power: its beauty, its wonder. The way it never stops amazing you. Then there’s spiritual power, the kind that really matters. The power you can't see, only sense. The power you need in those moments when life goes a little sideways on you. And, of course, lasting power.

"Only a select few know what it feels like to get to the top and stay there. And, somehow, keep getting better."

© Instagram Beyoncé is notoriously private when it comes to her home life

The words were fitting for Beyoncé to narrate given her own huge success as the most decorated artists in Grammy history and her 20-plus year career earning the moniker 'the Queen'.

The video also featured a soundtrack of 'Just For Fun' which appears on her latest album, Cowboy Carter.

Beyoncé narrated Simone Biles' campaign video View post on Instagram

"Simone Biles inspires me and I’m pretty sure she inspires you too," the mother-of-three continued. "Such confidence in her strength, such beauty in her power, such a great lesson in her story.

"Brilliance, it doesn’t come easy. Gold can be a hell of a journey. And the greatest of all time is willing to put that title on the line every time she walks out there. Take your best shot, world. She's ready for you."