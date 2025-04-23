Kelly Ripa’s daughter’s ‘heart attack’ worthy photoshoot with boyfriend revealed

Growing up with famous parents who aren’t shy about sharing their romance online, Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola Consuelos has had her fair share of secondhand embarrassment. Now, she's ready to turn the tables.

During a recent interview with People for their World's Most Beautiful issue alongside her mom, the 23-year-old shared that she is planning to recreate one of her parents' most steamy Instagram pictures.

© Instagram Lola said she would recreate the photo

The mother-and-daughter duo were looking through old photographs during the interview when they came across a sultry poolside snap of Kelly and Mark Consuelos. "I'm going to say one thing right now. What if — POV — I post [this] with my boyfriend. What does Dad do?," asked Lola.

"Oh my gosh, that's a great idea," replied Kelly. "We should recreate it and see!"

The snap captures Kelly bending over towards the camera dressed in a stylish black bathing suit. Mark can be seen standing behind his wife in a pair of navy swimming trunks with his mouth wide agape.

"It's my favourite photo I've ever taken," added Kelly.

"It's just so unnecessary," responded Lola.

The ABC star continued: "What's important about this photo is that I took it with the timer on my cell phone, and I just couldn't believe that it came out that good or funny!

"[Mark] was sort of walking behind and I was bending over and I'm like, 'I'm going to see if this timer thing works'. And it turned out to be a really cute photo."

© Getty Images The couple married in 1996

It seems Lola is set to get her revenge as she shared that she is planning a photoshoot with her boyfriend, Cassius. "No, I stand by [wanting] to recreate it with my boyfriend," she said.

"And my dad is going to have a heart attack."

Kelly and Mark eloped in Las Vegas back in 1996 and share three children. "We never had a day off of work, so it just seemed like the sensible thing to do," explained the star.

Despite his playful television persona, Lola shared that behind the scenes, Mark can be an intimidating father. "Growing up, he was actually frightening," she revealed.

© Instagram Lola shares a close relationship with her parents

"He's mellowed so much, but I think also he's trusts me more and I think he obviously trusts the way that you've [both] raised me, and so I think he knows that I'll make the right decisions for myself. At end of the day, I think he really just wants to see me happy and whoever I'm with happy and all of us happy together. But no, I think it took a while for him to get over the fact that maybe there was another man in my life that wasn't my father anymore."

"He did at one point practically believe that you should not date until you were 30 years old, which I explained to him was a ridiculous thought process," added Kelly.