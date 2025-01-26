Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola glows in date night photo from home away from famous family

Lola Consuelos is living her best life in the United Kingdom, and shared a new glimpse of her London lifestyle on social media.

The 23-year-old is the only daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, who also share sons Michael, 27, and Joaquin, 21. Michael still lives in New York while Joaquin is a senior at the University of Michigan.

Last year, Lola moved to London to continue her career as a musician, working as a songwriter, producer and vocalist, where she lives with her boyfriend Cassius. She previously spent a semester abroad in London while she was a student at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kelly Ripa captures daughter Lola's return to the family home

She took to her Instagram Stories with an adorable selfie of herself and her boyfriend in an elevator flashing peace signs and dressed in cozy puffer jackets for a night out.

Over the past week, Lola has also been promoting the arrival of new music this year, teasing a single likely named "Lola" coming soon.

She previously posted a clip of herself dancing to a snippet of the new song, and wrote alongside it: "In honor of TikTok being banned (or not???), I'm teasing a new single I have coming out. 'LOLA' will be yours soon if you use this sound."

© Instagram Lola shared a selfie from an outing with her boyfriend Cassius

Since 2022, Lola has released four singles, from her debut "Paranoia Silverlining" to her most recent outing, last year's "The Watcher," and her parents have been her most vocal fans.

LATEST: Kelly Ripa's unexpected appearance change after major health decision

Lola spoke with Entertainment Tonight previously about her career and following her parents and older brother into the spotlight (Michael is an actor, writer and filmmaker, currently working with Bravo), and revealed some of the advice she received from LIVE co-anchors Kelly and Mark.

© Instagram The 23-year-old is a working musician in London

"[They tell me] just to stay humble, respectful, kind, and hardworking," she explained. "It's always been their priority in raising my brothers and I, just how to act in general, not even just in specifically your career, but everyday life."

MORE: Kelly Ripa breaks down in tears during LIVE over waning health of 'fourth kid'

Lola added that when it comes to her music, it's a mix of influences from her own personal life plus the lives of those close to her and their experiences. "Everyone always asks me, 'Is your music about specific people?'"

© TikTok Lola teased new music over TikTok's short-lived ban

While clarifying that they're "not necessarily about anything, anyone specific," she noted that they were inspired by "situations that maybe I've endured multiple times or that I know a friend has or a family member [who has]. When it's specific, I feel like everyone will know."

MORE: Kelly Ripa's youngest son Joaquin set to become star as he follows in his famous parents' footsteps

As for next steps, she excitedly shared: "I think next is going to be an EP for sure and then hopefully an album after that. Live performing is something I wanna do 100 percent."

© Instagram She lives with her boyfriend Cassius, who is English

"I just wanna make sure I'm comfortable with the music I'm putting out, I'm happy with it, and I'm ready for that, which I feel like I am. But I don't feel the need to rush anything, because I'm enjoying what I'm doing so much that I'm just trying to let it flow naturally."