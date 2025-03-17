Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page comments on return to show after quitting

Regé-Jean Page has opened up about whether he would return to Bridgerton. The actor played Simon Basset – aka the Duke of Hastings – in season one of the hit Netflix period drama.

In a new interview promoting his latest film Black Bag, Regé-Jean was quizzed on whether he would reprise his role in the show to wrap up his character.

"I'm very happy to support everyone who's in the show," he told Entertainment Tonight. "Everyone’s finding fantastic success but with the show and personal projects, I'm just super happy to say that."

Regé-Jean left the show after season one, while many of his other co-stars, including Phoebe Dynevor, have appeared in seasons two and three.

Regé-Jean Page starred opposite Phoebe Dynevor in season one

Speaking about his exit back in 2021, Regé-Jean revealed that his role was always planned as a "one-season arc".

Recounting his early conversations with Shondaland producers, the British-Zimbabwean actor told Variety: "It's a one-season arc. It's going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year."

"[I thought] 'That's interesting,' because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on," he said. "One of the things that is different about this [romance] genre is that the audience knows the arc completes.

© Photo: Netflix The actor left the drama after season one

"They come in knowing that, so you can tie people in emotional knots because they have that reassurance that we're going to come out and we're going to have the marriage and the baby," continued the actor.

He added: "I have nothing but excitement for Bridgerton continuing to steamtrain off and conquer the globe. But there is also value in completing these arcs and sticking the landing."

© Getty Rege-Jean said he "very happy to support" his former castmates

After his breakout role in Bridgerton, Regé-Jean starred in Netflix's action thriller, The Gray Man, in 2022, in which he shared the screen with the likes of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. In 2023, the actor starred in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, alongside Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant.

In his latest film, the spy drama Black Bag, Regé-Jean stars alongside Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett. The story follows British intelligence agent George Woodhouse who is tasked with unmasking a mole within his agency, London's National Cyber Security Center. But when his wife is one of the prime suspects, he faces the ultimate test – loyalty to his marriage or to his country.

© Claudette Barius/Focus Features Michael Fassbender stars as George Woodhouse in Black Bag

Marisa Abela, Tom Bruke, Naomie Harris, and Pierce Brosnan also star in the film, which is out in cinemas.