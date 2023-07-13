Bridgerton: Meet the new stars joining the cast for season three

From what we know so far, Bridgerton's third outing is set to be a brilliant one. The raunchy period drama will return to Netflix later this year and, like previous season before it, focus on a new couple's love story surrounded by scandalous gossip, fabulous gowns and high society drama.

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton will take center stage as they reprise their roles as Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton for a friends-to-lovers dynamic we can't wait to play out on screen.

WATCH: Bridgerton's season three announcement will make you so excitement

But fans of Bridgerton will be pleased to hear that in addition to the regular faces in the cast we've come to know and love over the past three (ish) years, there are some new stars joining. Let's get acquainted…

Daniel Francis

In 2022, it was announced that Daniel Francis had joined the cast of Bridgerton season three. According to Deadline, the actor will play Marcus Anderson, who is described as a "charismatic presence" who attracts the attention of "certain matriarchs" in the ton.

Daniel has had roles in other notable titles on screen including Netflix's Stay Close, Small Axe and Liaison.

MORE: Bridgerton: what happens in Penelope and Colin’s love story, according to the books

MORE: Bridgerton season 3 first look pictures of Colin and Penelope leaves fans hot under the collar

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Daniel Francis is joining the cast of Bridgerton

Sam Phillips

Actor Sam Phillips is playing the part of Lord Delbing in the third series. He's described as a "genial" lord with wealth and a noble title behind him, as well as eccentric interests and hobbies. As for Sam, the actor has previously appeared in Netflix's The Crown, and has credits in other TV shows like This England and Grantchester.

© Chris Jackson Sam Phillips will play Lord Delbing

James Phoon

James Phoon plays Harry Dankworth. Not much is known about his character but he's described as someone with "serious good looks" that make up for a lack of education. James has previously starred in BBC's Wreck.

© Dave J Hogan James Phoon will play Harry Dankworth

Hannah Dodd

Although the character of Francesca Bridgerton is not new, she will look a little different in season three. This is because Shonda Rhimes and co. have recast the character after Ruby Stokes left the show when she landed the leading part in the series Lockwood & Co.

Hannah Dodd will be playing the role of Francesca and she's previously starred in Anatomy of a Scandal – another Netflix series that starred Sienna Miller, Rupert Friend and Michelle Dockery.

© David M. Benett Hannah Dodd will join Bridgerton season three

Bridgerton's showrunner, Chris Van Dusen, who is stepping down for the third season, previously told Glamour of the Francesca casting change: "Francesca was actually written into the season much more than you see her in the final edit. We tried really hard to make it work, but we just couldn't.

"So after exhausting a bunch of other options, we, unfortunately, had to take Francesca out of some of the scripts due to reasons that were really beyond our control. Francesca is definitely a Bridgerton. She has her own love story in book six, so it was always my goal and my intention to focus on one Bridgerton sibling per season and to definitely tell the stories of all those brothers and sisters at some point."

© Netflix We can't wait for season three

Who are the other returning cast members for Bridgerton season three?

As mentioned, Nicola and Luke will be back on the show as their characters lead the way for the story in the new episodes. Fans can also look forward to seeing other familiar faces such as Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey as Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, and many more.