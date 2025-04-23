Inside Brothers Osborne singer John Osborne's life with his famous British wife

Brothers Osborne will be taking to the Stagecoach stage on Friday April 25, and we're sure that cheering the two brothers on will be Lucie Silvas, John's wife of 10 years.

John, 42, and his brother, 40-year-old TJ, have been performing together since they were kids, and have been tearing up the charts since 2013. But off stage, the pair are both loved up, with TJ coming out as gay in February 2021 – he is the first openly gay artist on a major country music label – and dating Abiezer Ventura, and John married to British singer-songwriter Lucie Silvas.

Lucie Silvas' early life

© Getty Images Lucie is a British singer-songwriter

Born in England in 1977, Lucie, 47, released her debut single in 2004. Titled "What You're Made Of", it was a hit across Europe, reaching number seven in the UK, and came after a few years of songwriting for other British artists including Will Young, Gareth Gates, Rachel Stevens and Liberty X.

Her first major studio album, Breathe In, was released in the same year and peaked at number 11, and her sophomore album was released in 2006.

Moving to Nashville

Lucie spent time working on new music in Nashville, Tennessee and New York City, and in 2007 met John during a songwriting session.

© WireImage Lucie with John and T.J. in 2017

They fell in love and she moved to Tennessee full-time working on a third album.

Smash

Well-known in the industry for her songwriting skills, Lucie worked with the team on the hit NBC series Smash, writing the songs "Heart Shaped Wreckage", "Pretender", "Don't Let Me Know" and "Calling Out My Name" for the fictional musical crested within the show's second season.

Fourth album

Lucie began working on her fourth album, Letters to Ghosts, in 2011, and she offered fans a free download of one song in April of that year.

However, Letters to Ghosts sat on a shelf for another four years before it was officially released on September 18 2015.

© Variety via Getty Images Lucie is close with the extended Osborne family

Wedding day

That same year as her fourth album was a special one for Lucie, as she and John tied the knot, eight years after meeting.

"A week and a half ago I married my best friend and greatest inspiration on Earth. We exchanged (and ate!) lollipop rings in our living room with a couple of friends and Barley. I'm the luckiest redneck guitar player in the world. I love you Lucie Silvas," wrote John on Instagram at the time.

The picture revealed just how lowkey the wedding was, as Lucie wore a graphic tee and a white blazer, and John wore a black-patterned shirt.

Lucie shared the same picture, writing: "So happy to tell our friends everywhere that we just got married! It was very spontaneous and all we had were lolly pop rings …. Which we ate afterwards!

© Getty Images for Wydown Manageme They wed in a small lowkey ceremony in their home

"Our families and friends living far and wide makes it tricky to make a big fuss, so we did this for us, and more importantly we get to share our relationship daily with everyone in our lives. Thank you to everyone who always supports us both. We love you so much. Lucie and John."

Working with Miranda Lambert

During that time Lucie has also formed a friendship with Miranda Lambert and in 2016 it was revealed she had worked alongside the singer to co-write the song "Smoking Jacket" and provide backing vocals for Miranda's album, The Weight of These Wings.

© Getty Images for CMA Lucie has performed with Miranda in the studio and on stage

Babies make four

In 2022 at the 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards Lucie walked the red carpet in a stunning silk gown, showing off her baby bump. The couple has shared the news of their pregnancy days earlier in an interview with People, in which they shared that they had been trying to conceive for several years, and they underwent a "very long, tough journey with IVF to get to this point".

© Getty Images for The Recording A John and Lucie weeks before she welcomed their twins

They transferred two embryos in the hopes of improving their odds, and "we got two [babies]," said Lucie.

Her twins, a boy Arthur, and a girl, Maybelle, were born on March 21, 2023.

"Welcome to this crazy world, Arthur and Maybelle," John wrote on social media, revealing Arthur was born one minute before Maybelle.

© Lucie Silvas Lucie and John with their two-year-old twins in their yard in 2025

"It's going to be a wild one," he added, calling Lucie a "damn boss".

Keeping the passion alive

"Picked up this hot chick last night in Nashville," John captioned a social media post of him and Lucie dolled up in March 2025, showing that the pair are still madly in love after almost 10 years.

Family bonds

Lucie is close with John and TJ's sister Natalie, and TJ and Natalie's partners, and regularly shares pictures with the family.

In February 2025 before the Grammy Awards she recalled the 2023 ceremony when she was heavily pregnant.

"Being there supporting @brothersosborne with @abiezervh was so special knowing what was ahead of us just a short time later," she wrote, tagging Abi. "They are nominated for another so be cheering for them and all the nominees tonight. Hope the music brings a little slice of joy after so much heartache this last few weeks for everyone in LA."

© Lucie Silvas Lucie, John, Abi and TJ pictured together on their way to 2023 Grammys

She also visited the White House in December 2024 with the family where they met President Joe Biden and his wife Dr Jill Biden.

"24 hours in D.C. to Wish the President and First Lady Happy Holidays!" she captioned the carousel.