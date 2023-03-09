Inside Miranda Lambert's jaw-dropping $3.4m 400-acre Tennessee home

Miranda Lambert may spend most of the year on the road thanks to her incredible country music career – but she's got the most spectacular home to return to.

The If I Was a Cowboy singer - who recently showed off her giant body tattoo inside her epic kitchen - lives in Tennessee with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and the pair are fortunate enough to call a 400-acre farm their home. The jaw-dropping property is worth a whopping $3.4 million and features three houses, horse stables, a boathouse, and its very own lake!

The sprawling abode is located near Primm Springs, roughly an hour's drive south of Nashville, and holds a special significance to the couple as it is where they tied the knot back in 2019.

"I was married before, and it was a huge wedding, and everything was very public. So was my divorce," she previously said of her decision for an intimate wedding. "I learned then that it's not for everybody else. This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could."

Inside Miranda Lambert's 400-acre home

Miranda Lambert's living room

Miranda's open-plan living room features leather furniture (Photo: Wanda June Home)

The 3,445 square foot main house has an open plan living room with high wood beam ceilings and a variety of wood finishes.

The space boasts high-beam ceilings (Photo: Wanda June Home)

There's also a cozy fireplace, leather furniture, and floor-to-ceiling windows that fill the space with natural light.

Miranda Lambert's kitchen

Miranda's kitchen has turquoise coloring (Photo: Wanda June Home)

The heart of any home is often said to be the kitchen and Miranda's could rival a top chef. The huge kitchen features a double stove with unique turquoise coloring, white tiled walls, and a breakfast bar.

There is plenty of storage space (Photo: Wanda June Home)

Miranda has a colorful array of pots and pans, and plenty of cupboards and shelving for storing her Wanda June Home kitchenware.

Miranda Lambert's bedroom

Miranda has her own glam room

Miranda has kept her private bedroom pretty under wraps but from what she has shared on social media, it boasts a walk-in closet with a separate area for her to use as a dressing room, with a wood-finished table stacked with cosmetics, and a huge mirror surrounded by LED lighting.

Miranda Lambert's porch

Miranda's home has an abundance of porches and balconies

The cozy front porch overlooks the serene surroundings and according to Miranda, it is her favorite place to write her hit songs.

Miranda Lambert's outdoor space

The 400-acre land has rolling hills and plenty of privacy (Photo: Wanda June Home)

Of the 400 acres of land, about 75 acres are fenced in to act as pastureland for the couple's vast farm animals. The property boasts rolling hills and an abundance of privacy and walking trails that lead to a private pavilion.

Also on the property are two rustic cabins; the larger one has its own front porch, a living room with high ceilings, a small kitchen, and one bedroom with an en suite bathroom featuring double sinks.

Miranda has her own horse stables (Photo: Wanda June Home)

The smaller cabin has an open-plan living room and bedroom with a fireplace, kitchenette, and a bathroom with a clawfoot tub.

There is also a caretaker apartment located above a six-bay equipment garage, horse stables, and a lake filled with fish that has its own dock which Miranda uses to stock canoes and kayaks.

