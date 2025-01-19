Hugh Jackman gears up for change in routine amid Sutton Foster romance

It is a special — and busy — time in Hugh Jackman's life.

The Deadpool & Wolverine actor is currently gearing up for the debut of a special project, a slew of performances at Radio City Music Hall kicking off next week.

The exciting gig comes amid his budding romance with former co-star Sutton Foster, who has been by his side in New York City as he prepares to take the stage.

Over the weekend, with less than a week away from opening night, Hugh took to Instagram and shared a photo from rehearsals.

In the pic, he's seen wearing a black t-shirt and joggers, mimicking singing into the microphone alongside two back-up dancers and singers.

"One week til opening!" he wrote in his caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and express their excitement.

© Instagram Hugh shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at rehearsals

"Thank you Hugh for fueling my inner theatre kid and healing my heart," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Already have tickets for July!! So pumped to see you and the show!!" and: "Good luck for your opening night," as well as: "You are the greatest showman."

Hugh's From New York, With Love show, during which he will perform numbers from some of his most popular movies and theater productions, comprises 12 shows in Radio City Music Hall plus an additional 12 shows running through the rest of the year.

© Getty Images The actor and actress have been friends for 20 years

Opening night will come just weeks after confirming his romance with his former Broadway co-star Sutton, and amid their respective divorces from their former spouses, Deborra-Lee Furness and Ted Griffin.

© FilmMagic The couple are also Broadway co-stars

Sutton and Hugh have known each other for at least two decades, however they deepened their friendship in 2022 when they starred alongside each other in The Music Man on Broadway, which concluded its run in January 2023.

© Getty Images Hugh is in the middle of a divorce from his wife of 27 years

During that time, Sutton opened up to Vogue about what it was like to work with Hugh, sharing: "He has an impeccable reputation of being the hardest working man, incredibly kind, and generous — and all of that is true."

She further gushed: "He disarms everyone, and he doesn't make anything about him. And he's now become one of my best friends," noting it "was a surprise, because you usually go into these things thinking, 'Well, I hope we get along,'" and that they had recently spent Memorial Day together with their families.