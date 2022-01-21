Brothers Osborne's John Osborne shares brave mental health update

Brothers Osborne star John Osborne has bravely opened up on his mental health battles, sharing that "therapy and medication" has been working for him as well as "good sleep".

Describing himself as "the classic tortured musician", the singer admitted that he had become "very good at hiding it, but I've done a lot of therapy and I medicate even, I'm not ashamed to admit that because I do need help". "We all need help," he added.

Brothers Osborne join Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley at CMA Summer Jam

In 2021 John shared details of a 2019 "meltdown" while on tour that led to him seeking help at a retreat.

He has also shared that his anxiety got so bad that he considered quitting the industry while the pair made their most recent album Skeletons.

But speaking on an episode of Today's Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country, the 39-year-old added: "If anyone out there that's listening to this is struggling with it, just get help, there's nothing wrong with it.

"No one cares. No one's judging you."

John, 39, has been open about his battles

"All I could say is be patient with yourself in the journey," he continued.

"If I can get there, anyone can get there. There is a light at the end of the tunnel, [you've] got to be patient. You'll reach it."

John is one half of the musical duo Brothers Osborne, who have been performing for almost a decade.

He performs with brother TJ

The brothers took home Vocal Duo of the Year at the 2021 Country Music Awards, and TJ Osborne, who came out as gay in February 2021, thanked his peers for continuing to "support" the band.

"It's been a crazy rollercoaster of a year for us in so many ways and especially me emotionally and to have all you support me it really does mean a lot," he said during a moving acceptance speech.

