Emma Willis reveals secret surgery amid unexpected health battle 

Emma Willis revealed that she underwent keyhole surgery on her heart in a social media post that has rocked fans.

The 49-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news, explaining that her recovery was going well and that she was grateful for the team of doctors who helped her through the unexpected health scare.

Road to recovery

"A big humongous THANK YOU to the team at the Royal Brompton Hospital for their care and support," she wrote in the caption, alongside a series of images from her time in hospital.

"A few weeks ago, I had keyhole heart surgery, which feels very strange to write, and even stranger when I say it out loud."

"From investigations last year, to diagnosis and then surgery, they were absolutely incredible. As was @mattjwillis who never left my side," she continued.

Emma married Busted bassist Matt Willis in July 2008, and the couple share three children: Isabelle, 15, Ace, 13, and Trixie, eight.

"Turns out, I've been pottering around for 48 years blissfully unaware I had a hole in my heart isn't it bonkers what's happening in our bodies that we have no idea about," she added.

"What blows my mind even more is the wonders of modern medicine, and the spectacular people that save, fix and help us every single day."

She also thanked her surgeon, who "was recommended as 'a spectacular pair of hands.'"

The former Big Brother host was met with a wave of support in the comments, including from her peers. Comedian Judi Love wrote, "Oh we give thanks that you had a great team and recovering hun xx," while singer Olly Murs added, "Awww jeez Emma! Glad you're ok!!"

Jools Oliver, former model and wife of Jamie Oliver, commented, "Sending loads of love so glad all is ok...I too am under the care of Dr Alex Lyons he is brilliant so lovely...huge hugs xxx," while TV presenter Charlotte Hawkins added, "Oh my goodness, glad all OK! Sending love to you."

Standing by her side

Matt was a steadfast support for Emma during her health scare, and the couple have proven that they are stronger than ever after over 20 years together.

Speaking to HELLO! about their deep connection, Matt shared how they have kept their love alive after so long. "We don't hold anything in. There's nothing unsaid. We are very comfortable with each other to say what's on our mind. I think honesty is the most important thing," he said.

"We want the best for each other in every possible way. There are never any awkward rows or anything. I want the best for her, and she wants the best for me. We know who we are now, which I think takes time."

"We respect that about each other, and we don't want to change anything about each other," he added. "We just want to kind of embrace everything that's great about each other." Family is everything for the pair, with the musician opening up about juggling his career with raising their three children.

"13 years ago, I was like, 'I can't be away for more than three weeks because it's just too much for the kids'. So that's the one thing that I've been doing for the last 13 years," Matt explained.

He continued: "So even if it means coming back for a day or two, and then going back again, I will never be away for more than three weeks." Emma has been a staple on our screens since 2002, and most notably hosted The Voice UK, The Circle and Love Is Blind: UK.

