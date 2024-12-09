Emma Willis feels 'like me again' after dramatic hair transformation

Emma Willis has once again proven she's a style queen, prompting a flurry of messages as she debuted a chic new haircut.

The TV presenter, who is married to Busted star Matt Willis, showcased her stunning new look on Instagram, and confessed she was feeling "like me again".

© Getty Images Emma Willis has been married to husband Matt since 2008

"New do [heart emoji Thank you @peteburkill @madssune feel like me again [kiss emoji]," she gushed in the caption.

Her new hairstyle, which was tinted a few shades lighter, featured a shorter cut with soft layers, and a side-parting.

Celebrity friends and fans alike were quick to praise the dramatic new look, with Tamzin Outhwaite writing: "Love it." Davina McCall added a series of heart emojis while Mel C added, "Gorge [heart-eyes emoji]."

One fan said: "I have literally just screenshot to take to the salon this afternoon! Love your hair." Another mentioned: "People will be taking this photo to their salons – 'can I have an Emma Willis please'."

This isn't the first time Emma has wowed with her hair transformations. Over the years, the TV star has rocked everything from blonde pixie cuts to dark waves.

The 48-year-old has previously spoken about her approach to picking hairstyles, telling Marie Claire in 2022: "Do you know what, hair is a massive one for me. I've always wanted this kind of smooth, easy hair that you can just kind of get up, wash, leave and it's done, but my hair is really curly.

"I have really wavy, fluffy hair - we often refer to it as though I'm a dandelion. So, it needs a lot of love and because it isn't easy, you really have to bother with it."

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Emma has rocked a variety of hairstyles over the years

She added: "I don't need a face full of make up - I'm happy with a little splash of mascara, but if my hair is looking good, then I feel 100% better about myself. It is such a game changer because it frames your whole head.

"If your eyebrows and your hair are on point, you feel much better about yourself and you can kind of get past all the other shit that you might not be that happy with. It's the hair on your head that you need to keep in check, whether that's your eyebrows, your hair or your little moustache."