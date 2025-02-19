Matt and Emma Willis make big announcement after romantic gesture

Matt and Emma Willis are embarking on an exciting new project together - and it's one that could change lives.

The TV couple, who have both spoken openly about their personal experiences with therapy, are set to front a brand-new documentary series, Inside Therapy with Matt and Emma Willis.

The news comes days after the stars enjoyed a special date in honour of Valentine's Day, which saw them enjoy a dance class together.

The four-part BBC series will see Matt and Emma team up with some of Britain's leading therapists to explore how they can help us navigate the challenges that modern life throws at us.

As they follow a range of people across the UK experiencing therapy - many for the first time - they will uncover practical and accessible ways to improve mental health and wellbeing.

In a joint statement, Matt and Emma expressed how deeply personal this project is for them: "Therapy has played a huge role in both of our lives, not just individually but as a couple too. It's given us the tools to understand ourselves and each other better, and we know firsthand how powerful that can be.

"With this documentary series, we'll hear from incredible experts and see what really happens in the therapy room, to help break down the stigma and start conversations."

With expert insights and real-life stories, the series aims to break down barriers, normalise conversations around mental health, and provide valuable tools for people to apply in their own lives.

They continued: "We know that therapy isn't always easy to access, so by bringing it to TV, we hope to give people a window into the process and share tools that could help them navigate their own challenges. Asking for help is never a weakness; it's one of the bravest things you can do."



The pair, who share three young children, have been married since 2008. Over the years, they have been incredibly open about their relationship in recent years and how it was impacted by Matt's drug and alcohol addiction in addition to his brush with Scientology.

Of his involvement with Scientology, Matt previously told The Sun: "I was fresh out of rehab, a bit lost in the world. I was walking down Tottenham Court Road and I got approached by a guy who asked me a few simple questions.

"Before I knew it, the next week I arrived at the doors to the Scientology building. Every single day I went there. I bought different books and did different courses. I was in.

"They were like, 'There's someone in your life who's actually draining you, who's a negative force, and it's normally the person closest to you'. And it's like, 'I think they're trying to split my [expletive] marriage up now'.

"They were trying to force this weird opinion on me. When I look back at it, I was like, 'Are you trying to separate me from everybody else?'"

Matt went on to release a BBC1 documentary titled Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction which took a closer look at the science around addiction, in addition to the star's own personal experiences.