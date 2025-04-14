Ben Shephard's two teenage sons tower above him in family photo

Ben Shephard is reflecting on the "madness" of his year so far. Taking to Instagram, the presenter – who is currently on hiatus from This Morning – shared a carousel of photos.

Giving fans a glimpse of his life away from the cameras, Ben, 50, kicked off the collection with a snap of his two towering sons – Sam, 19, and Jack, 18 – plus his wife of 20 years, Annie Shephard.

"2025, so far so much madness," Ben penned in the caption. "Well, our littlest boy turned 18 while my skincare routine got even more complicated, skilled, and ridiculous. There's been wine delivered by @andipeters that me and @officialgarybarlow actually helped cultivate…with our feet.

© Instagram Ben and Annie Shephard have the sweetest bond with their sons

"Some hammock harmony. West Ham glory (or not)," he continued. "Golf with mates, amazing steak and my last ever rugby school match on the touchline with Pootel aka @annieshepharddesign and that's just the start of it!!"

Shortly after posting, Ben was inundated with comments from friends and fans. "A fine year so far, Ben," replied Good Morning Britain star Marverine Cole.

"As Jan said, 'Keep 'em busy, and they'll stay out of trouble!'" quipped his This Morning co-host, Cat Deeley.

© Photo: Instagram Ben and his family reside in Richmond

A doting father of two, Ben has been enjoying a well-deserved break for the Easter holidays, with the likes of Dermot O'Leary, Sian Welby and Alison Hammond filling in for the star.

In the meantime, the 50-year-old has had more time to kick back at his £4m family home in Richmond, South West London.

© Instagram Ben and Annie have opted for a navy colour scheme at their home

Less than 30 minutes away from the ITV studios, Ben and his wife Annie purchased the property in 2016, and they've since made it their own, cultivating a pristine garden and filling their navy blue lounge with farmhouse-style furniture and sunshine yellow accents.

Speaking about his home life, Ben joked about his dynamic with his sons. "It's hilarious – both Sam and Jack are taller and stronger than me and spend most of the time taking the mickey out of me! They're enormous, much to their enjoyment and my embarrassment. But deep down, I love it and am incredibly proud."

While his oldest, Sam, moved into student accommodation last year, whenever the 19-year-old returns home from university, he loves to spend time with Ben.

Teaming up, as Ben took on a variety of fitness challenges for his 50th birthday in December, Sam appeared alongside his dad as he documented his journey on Instagram, and fans were quick to point out their resemblance. "Your son is the double of you!!" wrote one. "Gosh, you can see both you and Annie in Sam!" agreed a second.