Ben Shephard's London garden with bespoke gin bench is so grand it could be Kensington Palace 

This Morning star Ben Shephard lives in a beautiful home in Richmond, London, with his wife Annie and their two sons, Sam and Jack.

After purchasing the property back in 2016, Ben and Annie spent a year renovating their house, creating their dream home with numerous personal touches, including a bespoke gin bench.

© Instagram The Tipping Point presenter built a bespoke gin bench in their charming garden

The duo, who tied the knot in 2004, are particularly proud of their rambling garden, which they've lovingly transformed into a verdant paradise in recent years.

Much of the property's exterior is the handiwork of green-fingered Annie, who studied at the London College of Garden Design, where she received a diploma with distinction.

© Instagram Annie, who is passionate about gardening, has spent years transforming the property's outdoor space

Reflecting on her "labour of love", Annie previously said: "I've been building this garden myself for three years. It's a labour of love."

© Instagram Ben's London home is a real feast for the eyes

The pair's garden is a whimsical haven complete with an array of features that could easily rival those at Kensington Palace. Echoing the palace's famous 'cradle walk,' the presenter and his wife have their very own rose arches which are laden with pink blooms during the summer months.

© Instagram Ben and Annie's garden resembles Kensington Palace with its beautiful rose arches

They also have a beautifully manicured lawn flanked by flower beds teeming with hydrangea and towering purple flowers. Much like Kensington Palace's 'Sunken Garden', Ben and Annie also have an array of beautiful potted plants dotted around their gravelled area.

Elsewhere, the couple have constructed a charming seating area complete with two wrought iron benches and a trendy fire pit. For a more personal touch, Ben and Annie have also embellished their pristine lawn with two spherical garden sculptures, as well as a cream-hued greenhouse.

© Instagram A luxe fire pit takes centre stage at one end of the lawn

Ben and Annie's love story

Ben and Annie crossed paths at university in Birmingham, where the Tipping Point presenter was studying Dance and Theatre Art while Annie majored in Philosophy. They went on to tie the knot in 2004, marrying off the coast of Devon. They held their reception at the Burgh Island Hotel which is renowned for its sweeping sea views and art-deco interiors.

Their eldest, Sam, came into the world in May 2005, while their youngest, Jack, was born in January 2007.

© Getty Images The duo tied the knot in 2004

During a chat with Kate Thornton on her podcast White Wine Question Time, Ben spoke about his relationship with Annie and how it's changed since welcoming children.

"We met at university - so you knew Annie when I just got into the telly - and I was sort of a mere puppy when it came to the world of broadcasting media," he said.

"She has been through all this with me - the highs and the lows of all that experience. And she is still here, somehow is still putting up with me which to this day, I can't quite believe that I am extraordinarily lucky."