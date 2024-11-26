From Taylor Swift to Jennifer Aniston: celebrities who celebrate Friendsgiving

Jennifer Aniston is the queen of Friendsgiving, hosting an annual celebration the night before Thanksgiving. During a 2018 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jennifer’s longtime friend Jimmy Kimmel humorously suggested they change up the menu. "On Thanksgiving, I cook a lot of stuff—turkey, yams, sweet potatoes, the whole deal. But at your event, we had all of those things," Jimmy joked. "So then, I’m making the same thing everyone had the night before, again. So, in essence, you’ve turned my meal into leftovers." Jennifer took his suggestion to heart, and in 2019, she made Jimmy his very own enchiladas for Friendsgiving. She documented the moment on Instagram, sharing photos of the dish labeled "Jimmy’s f**king enchiladas" and a video of Jimmy’s delighted reaction. "Finally, someone listened to me!" he exclaimed.