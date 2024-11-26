From Taylor Swift to Jennifer Aniston: celebrities who celebrate Friendsgiving

Thanksgiving is a cherished tradition often centered around family, but for many celebrities, it’s also a time to celebrate friendships with a special twist: Friendsgiving. Over the years, many stars have shared heartwarming memories and glimpses into their gatherings, proving that gratitude and good company are at the heart of the holiday. From cozy dinners to glamorous feasts, here’s how some of Hollywood’s biggest names have celebrated Friendsgiving.
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift has long embraced the joy of gathering loved ones for the holidays. In 2016, the Grammy-winning singer spent Thanksgiving surrounded by close friends, including Martha Hunt, Lily Donaldson, and Todrick Hall. Taylor shared snapshots of the festivities on social media, though those posts have since been deleted. Todrick also documented the event, giving fans a peek into their fun-filled dinner. Fast forward to 2019, and Taylor once again hosted a Friendsgiving celebration. Teen Vogue reported that Antoni Porowski, Gigi Hadid, and Martha Hunt joined her for the occasion. A group photo, shared by Gigi on her Instagram story, captured the cozy moment, with Gigi captioning it, "love you all sm." Antoni reposted the image, adding, "till next year," highlighting the warmth of their annual tradition.
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston is the queen of Friendsgiving, hosting an annual celebration the night before Thanksgiving. During a 2018 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jennifer’s longtime friend Jimmy Kimmel humorously suggested they change up the menu. "On Thanksgiving, I cook a lot of stuff—turkey, yams, sweet potatoes, the whole deal. But at your event, we had all of those things," Jimmy joked. "So then, I’m making the same thing everyone had the night before, again. So, in essence, you’ve turned my meal into leftovers." Jennifer took his suggestion to heart, and in 2019, she made Jimmy his very own enchiladas for Friendsgiving. She documented the moment on Instagram, sharing photos of the dish labeled "Jimmy’s f**king enchiladas" and a video of Jimmy’s delighted reaction. "Finally, someone listened to me!" he exclaimed.
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey, known for her generosity, has a long-standing tradition of inviting students from her Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls to her home for Thanksgiving. In 2016, Oprah and her partner, Stedman Graham, hosted a group of students for a memorable meal. "Dinner Finally! Our house to South Africa to your House… blessings," Oprah wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the joyful gathering. The tradition has continued over the years, with students returning in 2021 for a pre-Thanksgiving feast featuring South African cuisine.
Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer kept things lighthearted during her 2015 Friendsgiving celebration with fellow stars Jennifer Lawrence and Aziz Ansari. The trio took a playful photo on the beach at sunset, which Amy shared on Instagram. "Thanksgiving dreams," the Trainwreck actress captioned the post, perfectly summing up their picturesque gathering.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner brought her signature flair to Friendsgiving in 2019. The beauty mogul shared pictures of her stunningly decorated dining table on Instagram. Each guest had a personalized place card, complete with playful nicknames. For her sister Kendall Jenner, Kylie wrote "Daddy Long Legs," while her own card cheekily read "600 Mill," a nod to her $600 million deal selling a majority stake in Kylie Cosmetics. She even included a card labeled "Beyoncé" as a joke, although the music icon wasn’t actually in attendance. Kylie's thoughtful and humorous touches made the evening unforgettable.
Rob Lowe
Rob Lowe found solace in Friendsgiving when he was away from his family in 2018. The Parks and Recreation actor posted a heartfelt photo on Instagram featuring himself with co-star Aziz Ansari, showing off their Thanksgiving dishes. "Away from home and missing my family," Rob wrote in the caption. "But was able to share a beautiful Thanksgiving anyway, thanks to this great chef. Literally delicious!" The snapshot captured the joy of sharing the holiday with close friends, even when family couldn’t be present.
Joaquin Phoenix
Joaquin Phoenix also has fond memories of Friendsgiving. During a 2014 appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman, Joaquin revealed that his Thanksgiving typically included a mix of family and friends. He began the day with his sister and nephews before hosting an "orphan Thanksgiving" for friends without family nearby. The Joker star, who is a committed vegan, shared an unconventional detail about his meal: they dined on organic mesquite grass. "It sounds disgusting, but it's very good actually," Joaquin joked, showcasing his unique approach to the holiday.