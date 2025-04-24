Meet Penn Badgley's stunning wife Domino and her famous family of actors and musicians

Penn Badgley may have captivated audiences around the globe with the finale of Netflix’s hit series You this week, but he's just one shining star in a large, talented family.

Back in 2017, the 38-year-old joined a famous family when he tied the knot with his wife, Domino Kirke. The couple met through mutual connections in the entertainment industry in New York over a decade ago. The pair ushered in their nuptials with two ceremonies – a small service in Brooklyn with dinner at Maison-May and a large reception at Domino's mother’s home in Waccabuc, New York.

© Getty Images Penn and Domino married in 2017

Penn and Domino welcomed their first child, James, four, in 2020, and have since announced that they are expecting twins this year.

The actor is also a stepdad to his wife's son, Cassius, 16, whom she shares with musician Morgan O'Kane. In a recent episode of Call Her Daddy, Penn shared his reaction to discovering his wife was pregnant with twins.

"My wife is a doula, so birth is a real big part of our world," he explained.

© Getty Images for SiriusXM The couple are expecting twins

"So actually, when we thought we were just going to have one, and we were close to being like, ‘No, were good’ and we were close. And then we decided, let’s try it."

He continued: "I think we thought one would be, you know, we know what it is, we have two, we’re surrounded by children and people having children,” the You star continued. “I think we knew like yeah, this is gonna be a lot, but it felt like a known quantity. And then it was just like, ‘Oh, this is how it will be, very new.'"

HELLO! takes a closer look at Penn Badgley's family life and his marriage into his wife's famous family.

Domino Kirke and her family

© Getty Image Simon Kirke is a famous drummer

Domino is the daughter of Simon Kirke, the drummer of the band Bad Company, and Lorraine Kirke, an interior designer. Unlike the rest of her family, Domino wasn't drawn to the spotlight and rather pursued a career as a doula and Reiki practitioner. In 2021, she released a book with Joanna Griffiths titled Life After Birth: Portraits of Love and the Beauty of Parenthood.

© Getty Images Jemima Kirke is an actress

However, the 41-year-old inherited her father's talent for singing and attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School to study music. In 2017, she debuted her inaugural album with Mark Ronson titled 'Beyond Waves'.

© Getty Images Lola is the youngest sister

Domino has two sisters who have both pursued careers in the arts. Jemima Kirke rose to stardom following her role as Jessa Johansson in the 2012 HBO series Girls. The actress has most recently starred in Conversations with Friends and City on Fire.

Lola Kirke, who is also an actress and singer, is most notable for her performance in the 2015 film Mistress America and the Amazon Studios television series Mozart in the Jungle.