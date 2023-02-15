You star Penn Badgley's $1.8m NY home with wife and blended family revealed The Netflix star is settled in New York

Known for playing serial killer Joe Goldberg in Netflix hit You, actor Penn Badgley may have filmed scenes for the latest season in London, but the star normally resides in America.

Penn is married to singer Domino Kirke and they live together along with their son James and Domino's son Cassius whom she shares with her ex Morgan O'Kane.

The star resides in New York

The couple secured a $1.8 million apartment in the Park Slope neighborhood, and Dirt has revealed it has three bedrooms, two bathrooms. It also costs a whopping $2,364 in monthly maintenance fees, which pay for a 24-hour doorman and a children's playroom within the swanky building.

While the couple don't share too much of their home online, we have been given a glimpse into their chic lounge complete with all-grey sofa and in-built alcoves. The glass shelves have been decorated with meaningful trinkets and there is a white photo frame hanging on the wall.

The actor shares rare glimpses into his property

The images on the real estate listing show that the property features a galley kitchen with traditional wooden cupboards and a small sash window overlooking the New York street below.

The bedrooms are spacious for New York's standards, with plenty of room around the double bed and lots of light from the stunning windows.

The apartment must have been absolutely perfect for the family as they paid $100,000 over the asking price to ensure their offer was accepted.

Fans of You may have already noticed a big change in season four of the show and that's the lack of intimate scenes. Penn Badgley made a request to the show's creator for personal and professional reasons.

"I asked Sera Gamble, creator of the show, 'Can I just do no more intimacy scenes?' This is actually a decision I had made before I took the show. I don't think I've ever mentioned it publicly, but it’s one of the main things… 'Do I want to put myself back on a career path where I'm just always romantic lead?'" Penn continued, speaking on the Podcrushed podcast.

