Eva Longoria's son, 6, is his handsome dad’s double in dapper tailored ensemble 

Eva Longoria brought along the ultimate date as she lit up the red carpet at the Hôtel Président Wilson in Geneva, Switzerland, for the Global Gift Gala. The actress was joined by her child, Santiago, as the pair enjoyed a special mother-and-son evening outing.

The 50-year-old oozed chic in a bedazzled strapless silver gown that featured a semi-sheer design embellished with intricate jewels. The garment boasted a figure-hugging silhouette, an elegant neckline adorned with chunky detailing, and a mini-train for an added touch of drama.

© Getty Images Eva Longoria was joined by her son Santiago at the event

Keeping in theme with her glitzy gown, Eva accessorized with a diamond-encrusted necklace and a pair of matching hoop earrings. The actress's glossy brunette locks were styled into soft waves with a side parting while her makeup exuded soft glamour courtesy of a dark, smoky eye, contoured cheeks, and a nude-stained lip.

Meanwhile, Santiago was the spitting image of his dad, José Bastón, as he looked smart in a pale blue button-down shirt that was layered beneath a gray striped blazer and paired with navy shorts. The dapper ensemble was completed with navy knee-high socks and a pair of Gucci brown horse-bit loafers.

© Getty Images Eva Longoria and her husband

Eva welcomed her son, Santiago, back in June 2018 with her husband, José. The actress is also a stepmom to her husband's three children, Natalia and twins Mariana and José Antonio, from his previous relationship.

The family split their time between the United States, Mexico, and Spain. Eva opened up about how she is raising her son in three different countries in an interview with E News! She shared:"We have a whole traveling circus.

"The teacher is with us. My family's with us—my sisters, my mom, my husband."

© Instagram Eva is raising her son in three different countries

She continued: "He [Santiago] loves it. He's well-traveled."

"For him, home is where I am. He just loves being with me."

The six-year-old made his red carpet debut in October last year when he joined his mother at the Global Gift Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel in Paris. The actress looked incredible in a semi-sheer gown that was embellished with silver sequins and a beaded skirt. Santiago looked equally glamorous in a black suit layered over a white button-down shirt.

© Corbis via Getty Images Eva Longoria and her son at the Global Gift Gala last year

Unlike his wife and son, José prefers to stay out of the spotlight. "He [José] loves for me to be on the red carpet. It's one place he hates and he hates it," she told the Daily Mail.

"He hates Instagram. He's like, 'Please don't put me on your Instagram.' That's why he's never on my social media. Once [in] a while I try to slip him in there."