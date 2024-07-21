Jennifer Lopez hosts 55th birthday party reportedly without Ben Affleck: 'Gonna be a great day'

Jennifer Lopez appears to have rang in another celebration without Ben Affleck by her side, but she's keeping her head up.

The couple have been marred with reports of tension in their marriage for several months, and have spent much of the summer, including their recent two-year wedding anniversary, on opposite coasts.

Now, with the "Let's Get Loud" singer's 55th birthday coming up on July 24, they have reportedly kept their distance even as she hosted a birthday party on the East Coast.

On Saturday, Jennifer, who has been spending her summer largely in the Hamptons, hosted a birthday party at her home near Southampton, a Bridgerton-themed fête attended by her mom Guadalupe Rodríguez and several friends.

Ben, who has been busy this summer filming The Accountant 2, a sequel to the 2016 action movie, was reportedly not in attendance, though Jennifer was recently spotted spending time with his and Jennifer Garner's eldest daughter Violet out East.

For the Hustlers actress' 54th birthday last year, the two hosted a birthday party together in her honor at their Los Angeles home.

Though Jennifer has yet to share photos from the celebrations this year, she did share a cheery post on Instagram prior to the party commemorating the "great" day.

She first posted a selfie in bed, wearing a white tank top and Chanel hoop earrings, followed by a mirror selfie in her bathroom showing off her full outfit, and then another selfie of her smiling ear-to-ear.

© Instagram The actress declared Saturday would be a "great day"

"Today is gonna be a great day," she declared in the caption, adding: "Happy Saturday everybody," and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post with encouraging messages.

© Instagram She looked radiant in the cheerful selfie

"I love to see you smiling and enjoying life," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "You are soooo beautiful," and: "Have a beautiful birthday weekend!!!" as well as: "Gorgeous! Happy weekend, Jen!" plus another one of her fans added: "Yay amen! What a beautiful smile. I love seeing you like that. Have the coolest Saturday!"

© Getty Jen and Ben had an impromptu wedding in Las Vegas, and later another, bigger celebration in Georgia

Though Ben was spotted out in Los Angeles with his wedding ring on the day before his wife's birthday party, the celebrations came just four days after they spent their two-year wedding anniversary, July 16, apart.

Neither of them have addressed any of the rumors concerning their relationship, and despite spending time apart, and recently putting their Los Angeles home on the market, they have also gotten together on several occasions, including to celebrate Violet's high school graduation in May.