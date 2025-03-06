Bill Murray, 74, finally breaks silence on dating 'spectacular' Kelis

Bill Murray is finally giving answers about his relationship with Kelis – almost two years after reports surfaced that he was dating the "Milkshake" singer.

The 74-year-old broke his silence in a candid new interview and explained what really happened between them after their rumored romance almost broke the internet in 2023.

"I met this girl named Kelis. I got great press that I was dating her, which really raised my cred. Well, it was false humility again," Bill recently said on SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning.

The Ghostbusters alum revealed that he first became aware of Kelis when she appeared in the 1999 music video for "Got Your Money".

"I watched that, and I kept going, 'That's the silliest thing. How did I miss that when it came out in the first place?' It's so crazy, and I'm going 'Who is the girl with the red hair?' And it was Kelis, and I just had to meet her sometime. And she turned out to be spectacular."

While his fondness for Kelis, 45, is evident, Bill denied there was ever a romantic relationship between them.

© Children of Zeus Bill and Kelis were romantically linked in 2023

"No, no, but, you know, one of us could be on the rebound any second," he quipped.

Bill and Kelis first sparked dating rumors after he was seen at several of her concerts, including her performance at the Mighty Hoopla music festival in London in June 2023.

© Getty Images Bill denied he and Kelis were ever in a relationship

Kelis addressed her alleged romance with Bill at the time after a fan on Instagram commented on a bikini photo of her: "Ma'am, would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!"

With a playful response, Kelis replied: "lol no babe, I wouldn't bother at all," which led fans to speculate further about the nature of their relationship.

© Instagram Kelis addressed the rumors in 2023

Reports at the time claimed that Kelis and Bill had bonded over their shared experiences of bereavements.

Kelis' husband, Mike Mora, tragically passed away in March 2022 following a battle with stomach cancer. He was just 37 years old.

The couple had two children together, son Shepherd, nine, and daughter Galilee, four. Additionally, Kelis has a son named Knight, 15, from her previous marriage to rapper Nas.

© Getty Images Kelis lost her husband in March 2022

Mike, a talented photographer, revealed his cancer diagnosis to his fans in October 2021, sharing that he had been secretly battling the illness for a year and had been given only 18 months to live.

Meanwhile, Bill has faced his own share of personal loss. He lost his older brother Ed in 2020 and his second wife, Jennifer Butler, in 2021.

The Lost in Translation actor is a proud father to six sons from his previous marriages: Caleb, 32, Jackson, 29, Cooper, 28, and Lincoln, 19, from his marriage to Jennifer. He also has two sons, Homer, 43, and Luke, 39, from his first marriage to Margaret Kelly.

© Getty Images Bill is embracing his single status

After his split from Jennifer in 2008, Bill candidly discussed embracing his single status. "It would be nice to go to some of these things and have a date," he said in a 2014 interview with Howard Stern.

"To have someone to bring along [to George Clooney’s wedding]," he added. "But there's a lot that I am not doing that I need to do, [like] working on yourself or self-development or something… becoming more connected to myself."