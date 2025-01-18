Anthony Hopkins puts on a brave face in rare appearance with wife after LA home burned down

Sir Anthony Hopkins made a rare appearance with his wife, Stella Arroyave, on Friday in his first public appearance since his home burned down in the LA wildfires.

The 87-year-old put on a brave face as he attended his Life Is A Dream concert in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a show featuring original compositions by himself, performed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Anthony managed a smile for the cameras as he posed for photos with Stella, who looked chic in a black lace blouse with a matching knee-length skirt.

Stella is Anthony's third wife. He was married to Jennifer Lynton from 1973 to 2002, and to Petronella Barker from 1966 to 1972.

The couple met while Stella was working as an antique dealer in LA and Anthony visited her shop. They dated for two years before getting married on March 1, 2003, in Malibu.

The Oscar-winning actor admitted the concert was a "dream come true" as he shared the news with his followers on Friday.

© Getty Images Anthony was supported by Stella during his big moment

"I am honored and humbled to present 'Life Is A Dream' concert for Riyadh Season 2025," he penned on Instagram. "This day is a dream come true. The duality of life is that in the face of great loss, one can also find great beauty."

Anthony's appearance comes after he revealed his $6 million, four-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Pacific Palisades was destroyed in the fires that began in the affluent area on January 7.

© Getty Images Anthony managed a smile for the cameras despite his recent loss

He shared a heartfelt message on Instagram after it was revealed his home, which he purchased in 2021, has been turned into ash and rubble.

"As we all struggle to heal from the devastation of these fires, it's important we remember that the only thing we take with us is the love we give," he wrote.

© Getty Images Anthony and Stella attended his 'Life Is A Dream' concert for Riyadh Season 2025

This isn't the first time Anthony has faced such a loss. In 2000, his London home was destroyed in a fire while he was in Los Angeles. In 2018, his Malibu property narrowly avoided destruction during the Woolsey Fire, which devastated neighboring homes.

The LA wildfires have killed at least 27 people, charred more than 60 square miles, and destroyed or damaged more than 12,000 structures including the family homes of Paris Hilton, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Mandy Moore, and Joshua Jackson.

© Getty Images The Palisades Fire is only 27% contained as of January 17

Tens of thousands of people in Los Angeles County remain under evacuation orders while more than 5,000 firefighters fight the fires, including reinforcements from Israel who arrived on Thursday and crews from Canada and Mexico.

As of Friday, January 17, the Palisades Fire has burned nearly 23,713 acres and is 27% contained. The Eaton Fire has burned more than 14,117 acres and is now 55% contained with no growth reported over the last 72 hours.

© Getty Images Thousands of people have lost their homes

The Auto Fire, which broke out in Ventura County on Monday, is now contained by 85%, with firefighters limiting the burn area to 61 acres.

The Hurst Fire is now fully contained after burning 800 acres in the San Fernando Valley, while the Little Mountain Fire, which broke out in San Bernardino on Wednesday, is also fully contained after scorching 34 acres.