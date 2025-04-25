Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Inside Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus' relationship timeline
Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus© Getty Images

The couple made their romantic debut via Instagram

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus sent shockwaves through social media at the start of the week after they debuted their unexpected romance on Instagram.

The Gossip Girl alum took to her account on Easter Sunday to share a photograph of Miley Cyrus' dad planting a kiss on her cheek. "Happy Easter," Elizabeth wrote in her caption, making it a joint post with Billy. 

Billy Ray Cyrus on The Kelly Clarkson Show© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G
The singer is in a relationship with Elizabeth Hurley

Social media users flocked to the comments to share their surprise at the new relationship. "Who else totally did not have this one on their 2025 bingo card?," penned one follower.

Another fan added: "What on earth!! When did this happen?"

A photo of Elizabeth Hurley wearing jeans and a white top© Instagram
The actress confirmed her relationship via Instagram

Billy has now responded to everyone's burning questions as he broke his silence on his romance with Elizabeth. The 63-year-old described the actress as "a great human being" in an excerpt obtained by People from his interview on Apple Music Country's The Ty Bentli Show.

"If all we ever were [is] the friends that we are, I would take that. She’s so impressively brilliant. She reminds me a lot of Dolly Parton. She’s a very smart businesswoman," he shared.

"If you can laugh together, you can make it through everything."

HELLO! takes a closer look at the couple’s relationship timeline – and how their unexpected relationship blossomed into love.

Timeline

Split image of Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley© Getty

How they met

The Grammy winner first met Elizabeth back in 2022 on the set of Christmas in Paradise. However, Billy had only just split from his ex-wife, Tish, in April. "We did very few scenes together but the couple times we were in the same scene there was a chemistry there," he shared. 

"We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot."

He continued: "The oddest part was first, how much we laughed. Second, I figured we were so different but in some very strange way we had way more in common than we had different."

woman posing in pink sequin dress© Getty Images

Re-connecting

However, once filming ended, the two lost touch for nearly two years – a time when Billy was navigating a challenging chapter in his life. "I felt like, ‘Wow, can life get any harder? Can it get any tougher?’ For me, at a certain point it was like, you can’t get knocked down any flatter than laying on your back when life is kicking you," he explained.

"And in this moment... a friend reached out."

This friend was none other than Elizabeth herself, and the text read: "Hey, it looks like life might be a little bit tough and just wanted you to know I’m in your corner; you’ve got a friend in your corner."

Photo shared by both Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus on Easter Sunday seemingly confirming they are dating© Instagram

Relationship debut

In the Instagram post, Elizabeth donned a casual ensemble that featured a blue flannel button-down shirt and a pair of light blue jeans. Billy coordinated with his girlfriend's effortless vibe and wore a chambray button-down paired with striped pants. 

"There will be one coming where she’s kissing me because people have been saying, ‘Why’s he always kissing her?’ Unfortunately when I see her, when she puts her cheek out there, I don’t know what happens, I just kiss it," shared Billy.

mother and son at SPA Awards© Getty Images

Bond with Damian Hurley

It seems the singer has already fostered a strong relationship with Elizabeth's son, Damian. "It's just been beautiful. And again, no expectations of where we go from here other than her and her son — I do love him a lot, and it’s great that God brought them into my life when he did. It’s just a good thing. It’s been a long time since I’ve been this happy," he said.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards © Getty Images

Billy's previous relationships

Billy shares his three daughters – Miley, Noah, and Brandi – with his ex-wife Tish. The couple married in 1993 but parted ways in 2022. The singer has one son, Christopher Cody, from his previous relationship with Kristen Luckey. Billy married Firerose in 2023, but the relationship was short-lived, and the couple split less than a year later.

Elizabeth Hurley in the famous black Versace dress standing with Hugh Grant in a tuxedo© Getty Images

Elizabeth's dating history

The actress was in a 13-year relationship with Hugh Grant in 2002. Elizabeth welcomed son Damian with one-time fling, Steve Bing, before she married Arun Nayar in 2007. The couple split in 2011, and the star was engaged to the late cricketer Shane Warne.

