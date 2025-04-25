Inside Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus' relationship timeline

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus sent shockwaves through social media at the start of the week after they debuted their unexpected romance on Instagram.

The Gossip Girl alum took to her account on Easter Sunday to share a photograph of Miley Cyrus' dad planting a kiss on her cheek. "Happy Easter," Elizabeth wrote in her caption, making it a joint post with Billy.

© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G The singer is in a relationship with Elizabeth Hurley

Social media users flocked to the comments to share their surprise at the new relationship. "Who else totally did not have this one on their 2025 bingo card?," penned one follower.

Another fan added: "What on earth!! When did this happen?"

© Instagram The actress confirmed her relationship via Instagram

Billy has now responded to everyone's burning questions as he broke his silence on his romance with Elizabeth. The 63-year-old described the actress as "a great human being" in an excerpt obtained by People from his interview on Apple Music Country's The Ty Bentli Show.

"If all we ever were [is] the friends that we are, I would take that. She’s so impressively brilliant. She reminds me a lot of Dolly Parton. She’s a very smart businesswoman," he shared.

"If you can laugh together, you can make it through everything."

HELLO! takes a closer look at the couple’s relationship timeline – and how their unexpected relationship blossomed into love.

Timeline

© Getty How they met The Grammy winner first met Elizabeth back in 2022 on the set of Christmas in Paradise. However, Billy had only just split from his ex-wife, Tish, in April. "We did very few scenes together but the couple times we were in the same scene there was a chemistry there," he shared. "We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot." He continued: "The oddest part was first, how much we laughed. Second, I figured we were so different but in some very strange way we had way more in common than we had different."

© Getty Images Re-connecting However, once filming ended, the two lost touch for nearly two years – a time when Billy was navigating a challenging chapter in his life. "I felt like, ‘Wow, can life get any harder? Can it get any tougher?’ For me, at a certain point it was like, you can’t get knocked down any flatter than laying on your back when life is kicking you," he explained. "And in this moment... a friend reached out." This friend was none other than Elizabeth herself, and the text read: "Hey, it looks like life might be a little bit tough and just wanted you to know I’m in your corner; you’ve got a friend in your corner."

© Instagram Relationship debut In the Instagram post, Elizabeth donned a casual ensemble that featured a blue flannel button-down shirt and a pair of light blue jeans. Billy coordinated with his girlfriend's effortless vibe and wore a chambray button-down paired with striped pants. "There will be one coming where she’s kissing me because people have been saying, ‘Why’s he always kissing her?’ Unfortunately when I see her, when she puts her cheek out there, I don’t know what happens, I just kiss it," shared Billy.

© Getty Images Bond with Damian Hurley It seems the singer has already fostered a strong relationship with Elizabeth's son, Damian. "It's just been beautiful. And again, no expectations of where we go from here other than her and her son — I do love him a lot, and it’s great that God brought them into my life when he did. It’s just a good thing. It’s been a long time since I’ve been this happy," he said.



© Getty Images Billy's previous relationships Billy shares his three daughters – Miley, Noah, and Brandi – with his ex-wife Tish. The couple married in 1993 but parted ways in 2022. The singer has one son, Christopher Cody, from his previous relationship with Kristen Luckey. Billy married Firerose in 2023, but the relationship was short-lived, and the couple split less than a year later.

