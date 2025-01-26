What is happening with Billy Ray Cyrus? All we know as he threatens legal action against family

Billy Ray Cyrus has allegedly threatened his son Trace Cyrus with legal action after Trace posted a public plea calling on his father to "get help".

Trace wrote an emotional message to Billy on Instagram, days after Billy's performance at the Liberty Ball for the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

© Getty Images Billy had difficulties during the Liberty Inaugural Ball for President Donald Trump

The performance suffered from technical difficulties, and Billy was seen skipping across the stage as he attempted to sing without a backing track.

Two days after Trace's message, he returned to social media to tell Billy that he had "lost respect" for his father, as Billy failed to contact Trace directly about the legal action.

But how did Billy Ray and Trace get to this point?

What did Trace Cyrus say to Billy Ray Cyrus?

© FilmMagic Tish Cyrus, Trace Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus at the Hannah Montana premiere

The Instagram caption was a heartbreaking plea for Billy to get help, with Trace alleging that Billy hasn't even been there for his youngest daughter Noah.

"Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever. I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life," wrote Trace.

"Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now. It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you. You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point.

"Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away. Noah desperately has wanted you to be a part of her life and you haven’t even been there for her. That’s your baby girl. She deserves better."

"Somehow just like me she still idolizes you though," Trace continued, adding: "We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns. You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it."

Trace shared a memory of how he was there for his father at the funeral of his grandmother "when you didn’t expect me to" and that he is "still here right now".

"As I write this with tears in my eyes I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon. I love you Dad. We haven’t talked in a while but I’m over a year and half clean from alcohol. Guess what? I feel amazing," admitted Trace.

"I don’t know what you’re struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea & I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help. You know how to reach me. Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you."

How did Billy Ray respond to his son's plea?

© Katherine Bomboy/NBC via Getty I Billy Ray has allegedly threatened legal action

Trace returned to Stories to claim that Billy contacted "a family member to let me know he is taking legal action against me for encouraging him to get help".

"Dad I live 30 minutes away, you could come and talk to me like a man," added Trace.

© Instagram Trace's message to father Billy Ray Cyrus

In a second Story, Trace called the legal action "a disgrace," and claimed that "Pappy is looking down at you with such disappointment I can assure you".

"You should be ashamed of yourself, I will always love you but I no longer respect you as a man. Everyone close to you is terrified to tell you how they really feel. I'm not. Get help," he concluded.

What did Miley Cyrus say about her father?

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Billy Ray, Miley and Tish attend the 2019 Grammy Awards

Miley has not spoken publicly about Billy and Trace's feud, but her silence has also been telling.

She failed to mention her father during her 2024 Grammys speech, but has thanked her father for giving her a "map" to life.

"There's a map of what to do and what not to do, and he's guided me on both," she said on an episode of the podcast My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

"Without my dad ... who I am as a person wouldn't exist," she continued.

"My dad as a creative and as an artist and the way his brain works has always made me feel safer in my own mind because we're very similar in some of our ideas," she said. "So I think a lot of his perspective on reality and on life, I've inherited from him more so than the way that I was raised."

When did Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus split?

© WireImage Billy Ray stands with Miley, Noah, Braison, Trace, Brandi and Tish Cyrus at the World Premiere of Walt Disney Pictures Hannah Montana: The Movie

Tish filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" in April 2022. It came just before their 30th wedding anniversary; the pair met in a club in 1991 and married in December 1993.

How many children does Billy Ray have?

© Getty Images for MTV The Cyrus family attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

Billy Ray adopted Tish's two children, Brandi and Trace, and together they welcomed three kids: Miley, Braison and Noah.

Billy Ray also has another son, Christopher, from a previous relationship.

Does Billy Ray have a good relationship with his children?

Athough Noah, Brandi and Miley have not spoken out, Braison and Billy are close.Braison has produced Billy's new album, with the announcement made after the inauguration ball.

"This is art imitating life, imitating art," Billy said in a statement.

© WireImage Braison (far left) is working with his dad on a new album

"It starts and ends with art. Braison is very talented and ‘25 is his year. I’m glad to be a part of it. This record is gonna be special. I’m gearing up for what will be the journey of a lifetime."

"I don't have any bad feelings toward anyone in my family," Braison told People of the feud.