Elizabeth Hurley undergoes total cowgirl makeover after shock Billy Ray Cyrus debut

Elizabeth Hurley left fans everywhere shell-shocked on Easter Sunday when she revealed her relationship with country star Billy Ray Cyrus to the world but now the model has undergone a serious cowgirl makeover.

Sharing a series of photos from Tennessee, the Austin Powers actress, 59, was in her element donning a pair of blue jeans, suede boots and a frilly blouse as she posed for the camera, not forgetting to set her location to her new flame's homeland.

© Instagram Elizabeth Hurley looked phenomenal wearing blue jeans a white blouse

Captioning the post, she simply penned a red love heart emoji.

As for her hair and makeup, the star didn't cut corners opting for the winning combination of smokey eyeshadow, warm bronzer and bright pink glossy lips.

Meanwhile, the starlet wore her iconic brunette tresses blow-dried immaculately. Accessorising her ensemble, the bombshell added a gorgeous crystal heart pendant necklace - a fitting choice for her new era of love.

© Instagram The actress added a pair of suede boots and a heart pendant necklace

Unsurprisingly, Elizabeth's cohort of friends, fans and loyal followers couldn't wait to weigh in on the sizzling snaps.

"So beautiful!!!!!," one person penned. A second commented: "Gorgeous," along with a cowgirl emoji and white love heart.

Elizabeth's cowgirl glam

This isn't the first time of late that Elizabeth's sartorial portfolio has taken a walk on the wild side.

As she announced the news of her blossoming new relationship on Sunday, Elizabeth was the ultimate southern belle.

This time she opted for a deep blue chequered shirt, figure-flattering jeans and the ultimate accessory - a beige cowgirl hat which perfectly framed her brunette plaits.

© Instagram

In the image, Elizabeth couldn't contain her joy as Billy kissed her on the cheek whilst wearing a pair of bunny ears.

"Happy Easter," she penned in the caption alongside a red love heart emoji.

Elizabeth's son Damian was quick to weigh in on the update and quickly penned a red love heart emoji in the comments section.

According to reports, Elizabeth and Billy met whilst filming the 2022 festive comedy Christmas in Paradise.