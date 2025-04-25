Freddie Flintoff's staggering net worth – and major settlement he got from horror Top Gear crash

Freddie Flintoff was one of England's top cricket stars and after his retirement in 2010, he turned his hand to presenting with major shows like A League of Their Own and Top Gear.

However, the 47-year-old's career took a hit in late 2022 when he was involved in a major high-speed accident while filming Top Gear. Following the crash, Freddie was airlifted to hospital and left with major facial injuries. The star is now back in a Disney+ documentary, where he will explore the crash's impact on his life.

How much is Freddie worth?

As a result of the crash, Freddie received a massive payout from the BBC. See how much he was given and how this has impacted his overall net worth…

Freddie's net worth

Freddie is worth quite a lot with the former cricket star reportedly having a net worth of £15 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Freddie's earnings have come his cricketing career, which lasted between 1998 and 2010, and a brief return from retirement in the 2014/2015 season.

© Getty Images The star is one of England's most famous cricketers

During his career, Freddie became captain of the England squad and was a key part of the team's triumph in the 2005 Ashes, scoring 141 runs and taking seven wickets. During his career, the father-of-four has scored 7,315 runs and taken 400 wickets.

Although Freddie served as the face for clothing brand Jacamo and Morrison's, it's unclear how much the star made from these brand deals.

© Getty Images Freddie had a large media career following his retirement from cricket

Likewise, it's uncertain how much the star has made from his media career, although the Mail has reported that between 2020 and 2022, his company, Freddie Flintoff Ltd. was making £1 million a year.

Top Gear settlement

In late 2022, Freddie was involved in a crash while driving a three-wheeled car around the Top Gear test track in Surrey. Speaking in his documentary, he says he was driving at around 40-45mph when one of the wheels lifted off the ground, causing the accident.

© Alamy Stock Photo Freddie earned a massive payout from Top Gear

The crash halted the new series and led to the show's cancellation and alongside an apology to the sports star, Freddie reportedly received a £9 million payout from the BBC. The compensation was given to him to account for two years' worth of lost earnings.

In a heartbreaking moment of his series, Freddie confessed: "I didn't think I had it in me to get through. This sounds awful: part of me wishes I'd been killed. Part of me thinks 'I wish I had died'. I didn't want to kill myself. I don't want to mistake the two things. But I was thinking, 'This would have been so much easier.'"