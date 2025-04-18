Today's Dylan Dreyer gives update from hospital after son undergoes operation

Despite undergoing an operation on Friday, Dylan Dreyer's youngest son Rusty was all smiles from his hospital bed. The Today Show meteorologist gave her fans an update after her child had to get his tonsils removed.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram to share a snap of the three-year-old prior to his operation. The photograph depicted Rusty sitting on the hospital bed dressed in a pair of adorable yellow pyjamas adorned with a tiger print. Despite the daunting procedure, Dylan's son looked up at the camera with a big smile.

The NBC star captioned the post: "Bye bye tonsils!! Just like his brothers!."

Dylan's followers flocked to the comments section to wish the three-year-old a speedy recovery. "If only we all looked like this before an operation. You got this Rusty," penned one user.

Another fan added: "I think you will be having lots of popsicles, Rusty. This is such a cute picture."

A third follower wrote: "Praying for an easy and quick recovery!."

Dylan shares three sons, Calvin, Oliver and Rusty, with her husband Brian Fichera. The couple met while working at the same news station in Boston and tied the knot in 2012.

The pair moved to New York City and welcomed Calvin in 2016, Oliver in 2020, and Rusty in 2021.

The news anchor unveiled her latest book A Peek Out Your Window earlier this year. During a chat with HELLO!, the star shared how she was inspired by her children when writing her fourth novel.

"My kids have loved the lift-the-flap books since they were babies. And it's fun for adults to read too. It's got a little rhyme to it and it's a nice short book, which I think goes a long way for parents too!," she said.

In 2022, Dylan announced that she would step away from Weekend Today to spend more quality time with her family. "It's all about family time," she said.

"These boys are my whole life and Brian and I, we love being a team on weekends and spending as much time as we can with them and having as much fun as we can."

However, Dylan's busy work schedule has recently taken her away from her children as she jetted off to France last month for an assignment before she headed Augusta, Georgia, and PortMiami in South Florida this month.

In an episode of The Today Show at the beginning of April, Al Roker made a joke about how Dylan's work travels have disrupted her family life. "When Dylan gets back she has to unpack and then repack for the next one," he said.

"In fact, Dylan's kids are calling her aunt mommy," he added.