Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Today's Dylan Dreyer gives update from hospital after son undergoes operation
Subscribe
Today's Dylan Dreyer gives update from hospital after son undergoes operation
Dylan Dreyer © NBC

Today's Dylan Dreyer gives update from hospital after son undergoes operation

The Today meteorologist shares three children with her husband Brian Fichera

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Despite undergoing an operation on Friday, Dylan Dreyer's youngest son Rusty was all smiles from his hospital bed. The Today Show meteorologist gave her fans an update after her child had to get his tonsils removed. 

The 43-year-old took to Instagram to share a snap of the three-year-old prior to his operation. The photograph depicted Rusty sitting on the hospital bed dressed in a pair of adorable yellow pyjamas adorned with a tiger print. Despite the daunting procedure, Dylan's son looked up at the camera with a big smile.

Dylan's son had his tonsils removed© Instagram
Dylan's son had his tonsils removed

The NBC star captioned the post: "Bye bye tonsils!! Just like his brothers!."

Dylan's followers flocked to the comments section to wish the three-year-old a speedy recovery. "If only we all looked like this before an operation. You got this Rusty," penned one user.

Dylan Dreyer's three sons in kitchen© Instagram
Dylan's three sons

Another fan added: "I think you will be having lots of popsicles, Rusty. This is such a cute picture."

A third follower wrote: "Praying for an easy and quick recovery!."

Dylan shares three sons, Calvin, Oliver and Rusty, with her husband Brian Fichera. The couple met while working at the same news station in Boston and tied the knot in 2012.  

Dylan Dreyer selfie with three sons© Instagram
Dylan Dreyer often shares updates about her children

The pair moved to New York City and welcomed Calvin in 2016, Oliver in 2020, and Rusty in 2021.

The news anchor unveiled her latest book A Peek Out Your Window earlier this year. During a chat with HELLO!, the star shared how she was inspired by her children when writing her fourth novel.

"My kids have loved the lift-the-flap books since they were babies. And it's fun for adults to read too. It's got a little rhyme to it and it's a nice short book, which I think goes a long way for parents too!," she said.

Dylan Dreyer, her husband and kids are on vacation © Instagram
The family of five

In 2022, Dylan announced that she would step away from Weekend Today to spend more quality time with her family. "It's all about family time," she said.

"These boys are my whole life and Brian and I, we love being a team on weekends and spending as much time as we can with them and having as much fun as we can."

However, Dylan's busy work schedule has recently taken her away from her children as she jetted off to France last month for an assignment before she headed Augusta, Georgia, and PortMiami in South Florida this month. 

Dylan Dreyer looked incredibly stylish with a chic new haircut© NBC
Dylan has been busy with work

In an episode of The Today Show at the beginning of April, Al Roker made a joke about how Dylan's work travels have disrupted her family life. "When Dylan gets back she has to unpack and then repack for the next one," he said.

"In fact, Dylan's kids are calling her aunt mommy," he added.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More