Today's Dylan Dreyer gives update on her family life after fans all ask the same thing 

Dylan Dreyer had a more eventful Easter weekend than most, and after sharing a new set of photos on social media on Sunday, fans were quick to ask how things were.

This is because on Friday, the Today Show star had posted an update on Instagram revealing that her youngest son Rusty, three, had been in hospital having his tonsils removed.

The little boy was pictured on the hospital bed post op, having followed in his older brothers' footsteps with removing them.

Luckily Rusty was all smiles in the photo, and the brave three-year-old has been keeping good spirits ever since.

The NBC meteorologist's most recent set of photos were of her sons at home enjoying making and then eating some bunny rabbit shaped pancakes. While Oliver and Calvin were smiling in the photos, Rusty was pulling a face, although Dylan was quick to reassure fans that he was more than okay, and was just "being silly".

"What's up with Rusty?" one follower asked, to which Dylan replied: "He's being silly! He's actually doing great post tonsil removal!" Another asked: "How is Rusty doing?" and Dylan once again replied: "He's great actually!"

Dylan is a hands-on mom and often shares photos of herself cooking and playing with her children. She often finds creative ways to entertain them at home in their two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan, from dance parties before bed to tackling large puzzles.

Dylan loves nothing more than being a mom and gave an insight into what kind of a parent she was when talking to HELLO! back in 2024.

The star was chatting to us just before going on vacation, and offered some tips on how to travel with young children.

She said: "If you can enlist someone else in your family... like my mother, and father-in-law will drop everything to travel with us, and it makes it so much more easy to travel with grandparents... I'm very lucky to have grandparents who are willing to travel with us and help.

"I also think, you know, when you're on vacation with your kids, you're not home, you don't have laundry to do, you don't have bills to pay - just embrace the vacation. Stop thinking of all the things you want to do, or you have to do."

She added: "The kids are fine running up and down the hallway of the hotel. They're fine jumping in the pool, even if it's nothing fancy, if there is a body of water, that's all they want to do, so you know, just kind of go with the flow a little bit. Just do what they want to do, if they want to stay up late and watch TV, why not? What are you going to do the next morning?

"So I think that's kind of how we approach vacation, we let them eat whatever they want. We let them call the shots and do whatever they want, and it just makes it easier and less stressful for everyone involved."