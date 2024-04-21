Olly Murs shares heart-melting first photo of baby daughter - and here's who she looks like

Earlier this week, Olly Murs and his wife Amelia Tank delighted fans when they announced the arrival of their baby, a little girl called Madison.

On Sunday, the new dad took to Instagram to share the sweetest photo of the tiny tot, and made an amusing comment about who she resembles.

In the snapshot, Olly's daughter was fast asleep, wearing a beige outfit with a blanket cosily tucked around her.

Taken with her feet in the foreground, Olly joked as he wrote: "Bless Madi I think she's got her Dad's feet," adding foot, laughing and heart emojis. It's the first look at his daughter that the X Factor singer has shared since her arrival.

On Wednesday, he posted a glimpse of the new parents leaving the hospital carrying their daughter, although she couldn't be seen in the image.

The proud dad announced Madison's arrival as he sweetly gushed: "Our mini Murs has arrived [heart emoji] Madison we love you so much already x."

The couple, who tied the knot in July 2023 in a wedding exclusively covered in HELLO!, announced they were expecting back in December with a sweet announcement.

"Baby Murs due 2024," Olly captioned the image, which showed him holding up a baby scan and pointing at his wife's stomach.

The couple married in Olly's native Essex at 380-acre Osea Island in the Blackwater Estuary, which made for the perfect backdrop for their three-day celebrations.

Shortly after the nuptials, Olly told HELLO! how they were looking ahead to their next adventure of having children together. "We’re ready to have our own little Murs running around," he said.

"It’s so special that we’ll be able to take our kids to Osea Island one day and say: 'This is where we got married.'" The couple shared their wedding photos exclusively with HELLO!, from Amelia's three bridal dresses to their tearful vows. "I was on the brink of crying at any moment," Olly said.

"When my nephews walked down the aisle, I was gone, then when Amelia came in – oh my God! My mum said she hasn't seen me cry like that since I was four years old!"

He added: "I was blown away by how amazing it was. It was quite magical – the perfect celebration of our love." As the star's social media posts have shown over the last few years, the couple's Essex mansion offers plenty of space for a family home.

Their swimming pool kept the pair entertained during the Covid-19 lockdowns, with the singer sharing a clip of them performing a series of hilarious jumps.

A black barn with iron handles was visible in the background, which may have been the couple's pool house, while the pool itself is framed with glass railing and a row of pebbles.

The entire house, including the kitchen, has vaulted ceilings, making for a country-style effect alongside the wooden beams.

The rustic theme continues upstairs with the bedroom boasting a double bed with a black headboard, positioned against a wall decorated with black and white cityscape wallpaper. Wooden side tables holding grey lamps tie in with the neutral theme.