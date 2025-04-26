Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos take break from wedding planning for unique date night
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attend the 2025 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 05, 2025 © Getty Images

Lauren and Jeff are in the middle of wedding planning

Rebecca Lewis
2 minutes ago
Lauren Sanchez  and Jeff Bezos are in their country era!

The pair were spotted at Stagecoach Festival on April 25 in Indio, California, with friends enjoying music by Lana Del Rey, Mumford & Sons, and Zach Bryan. 

Lauren appeared to be wearing a white mini dress with an oversized black blazer that kept her warm in the cool desert evening. She paired her look with cream mid-thigh cowboy boots and a tan Stetson hat, while Jeff kept it casual in jeans, boots and a tee-shirt with his own black hat.

*EXCLUSIVE* - American businessman Jeff Bezos and partner Lauren SÃ¡nchez are spotted having a great time at Stagecoach, enjoying the lively atmosphere with friends in Indio, California© SBJ / BACKGRID
Lauren and Jeff are in their country era!

Lauren took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes look at their fun-filled evening, including footage of Lana performing and a DJ set by Diplo at the after-hours Honky-Tonk.

Stagecoach takes place at the Empire Polo Club the weekend after Coachella and the 2025 line-up includes Jelly Roll, Backstreet Boys, and Luke Combs.

Lizzo and Paris Hilton perform at Diplo's HonkyTonk during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival© Getty Images for Stagecoach
Lizzo and Paris Hilton perform at Diplo's HonkyTonk during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival

Jeff and Lauren's festival date comes ahead of their planned Summer wedding. The event is shaping up to be the wedding celebration of the year, with Katy Perry, Eva Longoria, and the Kardashians all expected to attend.

Lauren's older brother, Paul Sánchez, has spoken out about his sister's wedding to the Amazon founder, revealing that it will be an event to rival the wedding of King Charles and his-then bride Princess Diana in 1981.

Lauren and Jeff have been engaged since May 2023© AFP via Getty Images
Jeff and actress Lauren will tie the knot summer 2025

"I think it's gonna be like a Princess Di thing," Paul told TMZ.

"Just huge and fun, and just a blast. We don't have any details yet, like exactly where it's going to be or anything like that."

"I'm thrilled beyond belief," he continued. "It's gonna be an amazing event. It's gonna be star-studded and fun."

Kim wrote a birthday message for Lauren© WireImage
Celebs guests are expected to include Kim Kardashian

It is thought the ceremony will take place in Venice, Italy, and Paul added that Lauren and Jeff – one of the richest couples in the world - would likely encourage their wedding guests to donate to a charity of choice in lieu of a wedding gift.

"I talk to my sister three or four times a week but she hasn't mentioned much about the wedding," Paul said. "They're so busy, you know, the launch is coming up in three weeks. And I'll be there for that, that's gonna be a blast."

(From left) Lauren Sanchez (Jeff Bezos' fiancee), popstar Katy Perry, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, film producer Kerianne Flynn, journalist Gayle King, and bioastronautics researcher Amanda Nguyen, pose at Launch Site One in West Texas© Alamy Stock Photo
Lauren (left) poses with the five women with whom she visited space

The launch he referenced was Lauren's April 14 trip into space as part of the first all-female to ever exit the atmosphere. Lauren joined Katy, Gayle King, former NASA scientist Aisha Bowe, scientist and activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn in Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket.

They were in space for 11 minutes and video showed them floating in zero-gravity.

Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket carrying astronauts Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyn, Kerianne Flynn, Gayle King, Katy Perry, and Lauren Sanchez lifts off from Launch Site One on April 14, 2025 © Getty Images
Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket carrying astronauts Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyn, Kerianne Flynn, Gayle King, Katy Perry, and Lauren

"I came back to Earth...but something in me is still up there," Lauren told fans in a later video.

"There's a silence in space that somehow made everything feel more alive. I looked down at our planet and felt how fragile and beautiful it all is. And how deeply connected we are," she continued.

"This flight wasn't about escape. It was about perspective. About making space — for wonder, for courage, for anyone who's ever questioned if they belong."

