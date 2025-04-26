Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos take break from wedding planning for unique date night

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are in their country era!

The pair were spotted at Stagecoach Festival on April 25 in Indio, California, with friends enjoying music by Lana Del Rey, Mumford & Sons, and Zach Bryan.

Lauren appeared to be wearing a white mini dress with an oversized black blazer that kept her warm in the cool desert evening. She paired her look with cream mid-thigh cowboy boots and a tan Stetson hat, while Jeff kept it casual in jeans, boots and a tee-shirt with his own black hat.

Lauren took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes look at their fun-filled evening, including footage of Lana performing and a DJ set by Diplo at the after-hours Honky-Tonk.

Stagecoach takes place at the Empire Polo Club the weekend after Coachella and the 2025 line-up includes Jelly Roll, Backstreet Boys, and Luke Combs.

Jeff and Lauren's festival date comes ahead of their planned Summer wedding. The event is shaping up to be the wedding celebration of the year, with Katy Perry, Eva Longoria, and the Kardashians all expected to attend.

Lauren's older brother, Paul Sánchez, has spoken out about his sister's wedding to the Amazon founder, revealing that it will be an event to rival the wedding of King Charles and his-then bride Princess Diana in 1981.

"I think it's gonna be like a Princess Di thing," Paul told TMZ.

"Just huge and fun, and just a blast. We don't have any details yet, like exactly where it's going to be or anything like that."

"I'm thrilled beyond belief," he continued. "It's gonna be an amazing event. It's gonna be star-studded and fun."

It is thought the ceremony will take place in Venice, Italy, and Paul added that Lauren and Jeff – one of the richest couples in the world - would likely encourage their wedding guests to donate to a charity of choice in lieu of a wedding gift.

"I talk to my sister three or four times a week but she hasn't mentioned much about the wedding," Paul said. "They're so busy, you know, the launch is coming up in three weeks. And I'll be there for that, that's gonna be a blast."

The launch he referenced was Lauren's April 14 trip into space as part of the first all-female to ever exit the atmosphere. Lauren joined Katy, Gayle King, former NASA scientist Aisha Bowe, scientist and activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn in Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket.

They were in space for 11 minutes and video showed them floating in zero-gravity.

"I came back to Earth...but something in me is still up there," Lauren told fans in a later video.

"There's a silence in space that somehow made everything feel more alive. I looked down at our planet and felt how fragile and beautiful it all is. And how deeply connected we are," she continued.

"This flight wasn't about escape. It was about perspective. About making space — for wonder, for courage, for anyone who's ever questioned if they belong."